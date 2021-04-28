Microsoft has released what it believes will be the final build of the upcoming Windows 10 May 2021 Update, aka version 21H1. The Windows maker has confirmed that Build 19043.928 is the final build and has released the media for direct download.

"We are preparing the Windows 10 May 2021 Update (version 21H1) for release," the company wrote in a blog post. "We are continuing to improve the overall experience of the May 2021 Update on customers’ PCs through our usual servicing cadence." Microsoft has already released a fresher build for Windows Insiders in the Beta and Release Preview Channels with today's Build 19043.964. However, it confirmed that Build 19043.928 would be the RTM build.

Download Windows 10 21H1 ISO files

Insiders can now download the ISO files to clean install the May 2021 Update on their devices. The upcoming version is another minor update being released as a cumulative update for devices that are running last year’s Windows 10 versions 2004 and 20H2.

Head over to the Windows Insider site to download the media for Windows 10 May 2021 Update.

Brandon LeBlanc of the Windows development team added that the May 2021 Update would be offered to Insiders in the Release Preview Channel via the company's seeker experience through Windows Update. Insiders can check through Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update and click on download and install 21H1 to get the latest update.

"Once an Insider updates their PC to the May 2021 Update, they will continue to automatically receive new servicing updates through Windows Update (like the monthly update process), including Build 19043.964," LeBlanc added.

Build 19043.964 (KB5001391) referred to above has just been released with the following fix:

We fixed an issue causing a 0xC2 (BAD_POOL_CALLER) bugcheck when using IOCTL_SCSI_PASS_THROUGH_DIRECT.

It appears that the public release of version 21H1 isn't too far now. But if you don't want to wait, you can sign up with the Windows Insider Program and get your hands on the May 2021 Update before its public release.