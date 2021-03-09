Windows 10 version 21H1 Build 19043.867 (KB5000802) is now available for Insiders in the Beta Channel. This update is available for those Insiders who are currently testing the recently announced version 21H1. Today's security update brings the following quality improvements:

We fixed an elevation of privilege security vulnerability documented in CVE-2021-1640 related to print jobs submitted to “FILE:” ports. After installing Windows updates from March 9, 2021 and later, print jobs that are in a pending state before restarting the print spooler service or restarting the OS will remain in an error state. Manually delete the affected print jobs and resubmit them to the print queue when the print spooler service is online.

Security updates to the Windows Shell, Windows Fundamentals, Windows Management, Windows Apps, Windows User Account Control (UAC), Windows Virtualization, Windows Kernel, the Microsoft Graphics Component, Internet Explorer, Microsoft Edge Legacy, and Windows Media.

Microsoft introduced Windows 10 version 21H1 last month in February, making it the second consecutive minor feature update following the release of version 20H2 back in October 2020. The Windows maker is expected to release a major update later in the year. For now, Insiders in the Beta Channel can get their hands on this upcoming version of Windows 10, which will be installed like a cumulative update on devices running last year's versions 20H2 and 2004.

March 2021 Patch Tuesday Updates Are Live for All Supported Windows 10 Versions

Earlier today, the Windows maker also released March 2021 Patch Tuesday updates for all the supported versions of the operating system, including versions 2004 and 20H2.