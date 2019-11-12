Microsoft today released Windows 10 November 2019 Update (version 1909 or the 19H2 branch). You can get the ISO links from here or check out multiple ways to get November 2019 Update over at this piece. But, apart from version 1909, Microsoft is also releasing the scheduled Windows 10 cumulative updates for various versions of the operating system.

Today's Patch Tuesday Windows 10 cumulative updates bring fixes to Windows 10 May 2019 Update (KB4524570 - Build 18362.476 and 18363.476), October 2019 Update (KB4523205 - Build 17763.864), April 2019 Update (KB4525237 - Build 17134.1130), Fall Creators Update (KB4525241 - Build 16299.1508), Creators Update (KB4525245 - Build 15063.2172), Anniversary Update (KB4525236 - Build 14393.3326), and the initial version of Windows 10 (KB4525232 - Build 10240.18395).

Here's the changelog of Windows 10 1903 AND 1909 cumulative update delivered today:

This security update includes quality improvements. Key changes include: Addresses an issue in the Keyboard Lockdown Subsystem that might not filter key input correctly.

Provides protections against the Intel® Processor Machine Check Error vulnerability ( CVE-2018-12207 ). Use the registry setting as described in the Guidance KB article. (This registry setting is disabled by default.)

). Use the registry setting as described in the Guidance KB article. (This registry setting is disabled by default.) Provides protections against the Intel® Transactional Synchronization Extensions (Intel® TSX) Transaction Asynchronous Abort vulnerability (CVE-2019-11135). Use the registry settings as described in the Windows Client and Windows Server articles. (These registry settings are enabled by default for Windows Client OS editions and Windows Server OS editions.)

Security updates to Microsoft Scripting Engine, Internet Explorer, Windows App Platform and Frameworks, Microsoft Edge, Windows Fundamentals, Windows Cryptography, Windows Virtualization, Windows Linux, Windows Kernel, Windows Datacenter Networking, and the Microsoft JET Database Engine.

As reported earlier, both versions 1903 and 1909 share a common core operating system, which means they also share same cumulative updates. Microsoft said that "the 1909 version will always contain the fixes for 1903; however, 1903 will not contain the fixes for 1909." For more details, head over to the official release notes.