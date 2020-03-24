Windows 10 Cumulative Update (KB4541335) Out for v1903 and v1909

Microsoft just announced pausing all optional, non-security Windows 10 updates starting in May, 2020 due to the current public health situation. This means the Windows maker will now stop working on optional updates. Before today's announcement, Microsoft released optional Windows 10 cumulative updates for versions 1903 and 1909. These updates were already delivered to the older versions of the operating system last week.

KB4541335 is now out for Windows 10 May 2019 Update (Build 18362.752) and the November 2019 Update (Build 18363.752). Today's Windows 10 cumulative update brings fixes to the printing issues, the problem with the mute button while using Your Phone app, bug that prevents some apps from closing, calendar, and some keyboard issues.

Microsoft Pauses All Optional Windows 10 Updates Due to the Ongoing Pandemic

Changelog of Windows 10 cumulative update KB4541335 for version 1903

Addresses an issue that causes an error when printing to a document repository.

Addresses an issue that displays a misleading reset message for Win32 apps that are converted to Universal Windows Platform (UWP) apps, such as Microsoft Sticky Notes, Microsoft OneNote, and so on.

Addresses a drawing issue with the Microsoft Foundation Class (MFC) toolbar that occurs when dragging in a multi-monitor environment.

Addresses an issue that prevents the first key stroke from being recognized correctly in the DataGridView cell.

cell. Addresses a performance issue in applications that occurs when content that is protected by digital rights management (DRM) plays or is paused in the background.

Addresses an issue that causes attempts to take a screenshot of a window using the PrintWindow API to fail.

Addresses an issue that causes File Explorer to close unexpectedly when using roaming profiles between different versions of Windows 10.

Addresses an issue that fails to return search results in the Start menu Search box for users that have no local profile.

Addresses an issue that causes applications to close unexpectedly when a user enters East Asian characters after changing the keyboard layout.

Addresses an issue that prevents the mute button from working on certain devices with the Microsoft Your Phone app.

Addresses an issue that causes calendar dates to appear on the wrong day of the week in the clock and date region of the notification area when you select the Samoa time zone.

Addresses an issue in which table formatting fails in the PowerShell Integrated Scripting Environment (ISE) during a remote session. The error message is, "Remote host method get_WindowsSize is not implemented".

Addresses an issue with reading logs using the OpenEventLogA() function.

function. Addresses an issue that might cause domain controllers (DC) to register a lowercase and a mixed or all uppercase Domain Name System (DNS) service (SRV) record in the _MSDCS.<forest root domain> DNS zone. This occurs when DC computer names contain one or more uppercase characters.

Addresses an issue that might cause a delay of up to two minutes when signing in or unlocking a session on Hybrid Azure Active Directory-joined machines.

Addresses an issue that causes authentication in an Azure Active Directory environment to fail and no error appears.

Addresses an issue that prevents machines that have enabled Credential Guard from joining a domain. The error message is "The server's clock is not synchronized with the primary domain controller's clock."

Addresses an issue that causes authentication to fail when using Azure Active Directory and the user’s security identifier (SID) has changed.

Addresses an issue that prevents some machines from automatically going into Sleep mode under certain circumstances because of Microsoft Defender Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) Auto Incident Response (IR).

Addresses an issue that prevents some machines from running Microsoft Defender ATP Threat & Vulnerability Management successfully.

Improves support for non-ASCII file paths for Microsoft Defender ATP Auto IR.

Addresses a performance issue with the Windows Runtime (WinRT) API that sends specific absorption rate (SAR) back-off values.

Addresses an issue in which a Windows.admx template is missing one of the SupportedOn tags.

template is missing one of the tags. Addresses an issue that prevents applications from closing.

Addresses an issue that creates the Storage Replica administrator group with the incorrect SAM-Account-Type and Group-Type . This makes the Storage Replica administrator group unusable when moving the primary domain controller (PDC) emulator.

and . This makes the Storage Replica administrator group unusable when moving the primary domain controller (PDC) emulator. Restores the constructed attribute in Active Directory and Active Directory Lightweight Directory Services (AD LDS) for msDS-parentdistname .

. Addresses an issue with evaluating the compatibility status of the Windows ecosystem to help ensure application and device compatibility for all updates to Windows.

Addresses an issue that prevents Microsoft User Experience Virtualization (UE-V) settings from roaming to enable the signature files that are used for new messages, forwarded messages, and replies.

Addresses an issue that prevents the Network Policy Server (NPS) accounting feature from functioning. This occurs when NPS is configured to use SQL for accounting with the new OLE (compound document) database driver ( MSOLEDBSQL.dll ) after switching to Transport Layer Security (TLS) 1.2.

) after switching to Transport Layer Security (TLS) 1.2. Addresses an issue that prevents standard user accounts that are configured with the maximum User Account Control (UAC) settings from installing Language Features On Demand (FOD) using the System settings.

Addresses an issue that causes attempts to complete the connection to a virtual private network (VPN) to fail; instead, the status remains at “Connecting.”

Since both the May 2019 Update and November 2019 Update share common core operating system, both these versions get the same set of updates. In addition of the above, v1909 also receives the following additional fix:

Addresses an issue that fails to retain the locale language setting in an OS image that is customized during system preparation (Sysprep).

The latest Windows 10 cumulative update KB4541335 is available through Windows Update and the Microsoft Update Catalog.