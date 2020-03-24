Microsoft has announced today that it is pausing all optional, non-security Windows 10 updates for all versions of the Windows client and server products. The Windows maker said that it has taken this decision to prioritize security and keep customers protected and productive during the ongoing Coronavirus global pandemic.

The company added that it has been evaluating public health situation that is impacting its customers and as a response to these new challenges, it will focus more on security updates.

This doesn't affect the regularly scheduled monthly Patch Tuesday Windows 10 updates that are delivered to all the supported versions of the operating system every month.

Here is Microsoft's complete statement on pausing optional Windows 10 updates

Timing for upcoming Windows optional C and D releases We have been evaluating the public health situation, and we understand this is impacting our customers. In response to these challenges we are prioritizing our focus on security updates. Starting in May 2020, we are pausing all optional non-security releases (C and D updates) for all supported versions of Windows client and server products (Windows 10, version 1909 down through Windows Server 2008 SP2). There is no change to the monthly security updates (B release – Update Tuesday); these will continue as planned to ensure business continuity and to keep our customers protected and productive.

Yesterday, Microsoft's Panos Panay introduced Amanda Langowski as the new leader of the 18 million-strong Windows Insider community. Since February, 2020, Panay has been leading the company's Windows efforts along with its hardware unit.