Microsoft has released Windows 10 updates for all supported versions of the operating system except for versions 1903 and 1909. These are optional updates for March 2020, or what Microsoft is calling the "C" release.

KB4541331 (Build 17763.1131) is available for Windows 10 October 2018 Update or version 1809, KB4541333 (Build 17134.1399) is out for April 2018 Update or version 1803, KB4541330 (Build 16299.1775) is available for the Fall Creators Update or version 1709, and KB4541329 (Build 14393.3595) is out for the Anniversary Update.

Microsoft Officially Hits Its Original Goal of 1 Billion Windows 10 Devices

Today's optional Windows 10 updates bring several fixes, including fixes for bugs with printing, touch keyboard, and calendar bugs along with improving application and device compatibility with Windows updates.

Windows 10 updates for version 1809 (KB4541331) changelog:

Addresses an issue that causes an error when printing to a document repository.

Addresses a drawing issue with the Microsoft Foundation Class (MFC) toolbar that occurs when dragging in a multi-monitor environment.

Addresses an issue that prevents the touch keyboard from appearing during sign in when the user is prompted for the password.

Addresses an issue that causes new child windows to flicker and appear as white squares on server devices that are configured for stark visual contrast.

Addresses an issue that displays incorrect folder properties in File Explorer when the path is longer than MAX_PATH.

Addresses an issue that causes calendar dates to appear on the wrong day of the week in the clock and date region of the notification area when you select the Samoa time zone.

Addresses an issue with reading logs using the OpenEventLogA() function.

function. Addresses an issue that prevents machines that have enabled Credential Guard from joining a domain. The error message is "The server's clock is not synchronized with the primary domain controller's clock."

Addresses an issue that might cause a delay of up to two minutes when signing in or unlocking a session on Hybrid Azure Active Directory-joined machines.

Addresses an issue that causes authentication to fail when using Azure Active Directory and the user’s security identifier (SID) has changed.

Addresses an issue that might cause domain controllers (DC) to register a lowercase and a mixed or all uppercase Domain Name System (DNS) service (SRV) record in the _MSDCS.<forest root domain> DNS zone. This occurs when DC computer names contain one or more uppercase characters.

Addresses an issue that causes authentication in an Azure Active Directory environment to fail and no error appears.

Addresses an issue that causes high CPU utilization when retrieving a session object.

Addresses high latency in Active Directory Federation Services (AD FS) response times for globally distributed datacenters in which SQL might be on a remote datacenter.

Improves the performance for all token requests coming to AD FS, including OAuth, Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML), WS-Federation, and WS-Trust.

Addresses a high latency issue in acquiring OAuth tokens when AD FS front-end servers and back-end SQL servers are in different datacenters.

Restores the constructed attribute in Active Directory and Active Directory Lightweight Directory Services (AD LDS) for msDS-parentdistname .

. Addresses an issue to prevent SAML errors and the loss of access to third-party apps for users who do not have multi-factor authentication (MFA) enabled.

Addresses an issue with evaluating the compatibility status of the Windows ecosystem to help ensure application and device compatibility for all updates to Windows.

Addresses an issue that prevents Microsoft User Experience Virtualization (UE-V) settings from roaming to enable the signature files that are used for new messages, forwarded messages, and replies.

Addresses an issue with high CPU usage on AD FS servers that occurs when the backgroundCacheRefreshEnabled feature is enabled.

feature is enabled. Addresses an issue that creates the Storage Replica administrator group with the incorrect SAM-Account-Type and Group-Type . This makes the Storage Replica administrator group unusable when moving the primary domain controller (PDC) emulator.

and . This makes the Storage Replica administrator group unusable when moving the primary domain controller (PDC) emulator. Addresses an issue that prevents some machines from automatically going into Sleep mode under certain circumstances because of Microsoft Defender Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) Auto Incident Response (IR).

Addresses an issue that prevents some machines from running Microsoft Defender ATP Threat & Vulnerability Management successfully.

Improves support for non-ASCII file paths for Microsoft Defender ATP Auto IR.

Addresses an issue that, in some scenarios, causes stop error 0xEF while upgrading to Windows 10, version 1809.

You can install these Windows 10 updates via the Settings app or manually through the Update Catalog website.