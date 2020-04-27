Microsoft released Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 19613 last week bringing some general fixes and improvements to the Insiders in the Fast ring. The company has today released a cumulative update for this Insider Preview Build.

Windows 10 Cumulative Update Build 19613.1005 (KB4558320) is out today for those in the Fast ring. However, Microsoft says there are "no major changes" arriving with today's cumulative update.

"This update is designed to test our servicing pipeline with builds from the Active Development Branch in the Fast ring," the Windows maker added. You can check out the complete changelog of last week's Build 19613.1000 over here.

These builds aren't from Windows 10 20H2, which could follow v1909's Service Pack-like style

As a reminder, these builds that are currently being tested by the Fast ring aren't associated with any particular version of the operating system. Unlike before, we do not know if the new features being tested will become part of Windows 10 20H2 or not. Microsoft had said that features under testing can be introduced with a future release of the OS, however, they remain untied to any particular version.

There are also reports and hints that suggest that Microsoft might have to follow last year's Service Pack-like release style for the fall version of Windows 10. Last year, Microsoft released Windows 10 version 1903 with major features followed by the November 2019 Update, which focused on performance improvements and stability.

We are expecting Windows 10 May 2020 Update to be released to the public in the next few weeks. It is likely that even if Microsoft manages to deliver Windows 10 20H2 on time, considering the ongoing health crises, it might not be able to introduce any new features and will have to rely on small improvements and fixes much like it did with version 1909.