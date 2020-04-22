Microsoft Says It’s Time to “Take a Break From the Couch” – New Windows 10 Build 10613.1000 Is Out
Microsoft has released a fresh new Preview Build to Windows Insiders in the Fast ring. Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 19613.1000 is mainly focusing on bug fixes and improvements instead of any new features. Today's release follows the release of Build 19608 that was delivered last week which was then also followed by a cumulative update.
Here is the complete changelog of Windows 10 Build 19613.1000
Cortana app update
We’re starting to roll out a Cortana app update for Insiders in the Fast ring that will turn on Bing Answers and Assistant Conversations for the following regions and languages:
- Australia: English
- Brazil: Portuguese
- Canada: English/French
- France: French
- Germany: German
- India: English
- Italy: Italian
- Japan: Japanese
- Mexico: Spanish
- Spain: Spanish
- United Kingdom: English
If you use Windows in one of these languages, here are some examples to try with the update:
- What’s the weather?
- What can you do?
- Convert one inch to centimeters
Look for version 2.2004.1706.0 to know you’ve received the update. This is a staggered rollout, so you may not see it right away.
Windows 10 19613: Fixes
- We fixed an issue that was causing app icons in the taskbar to not display correctly, including defaulting to the .exe icon. This issue may have also caused some Insiders to have more reliability issues with explorer.exe.
- We fixed an issue impacting Windows Forms applications where the ImmSetOpenStatus() API wasn’t changing the IME mode correctly when setting focus to text fields while using the new Japanese or Chinese IMEs.
- We fixed an issue from recent builds for Insiders with multiple monitors, resulting in Visual Studio sometimes not responding to clicks.
- We fixed an issue where the doskey / listsize command had no effect.
- We fixed an issue where the doskey /reinstall command killed the commandline session rather than reloading doskey.
- We fixed an issue that could result in Settings crashing when uninstalling a font.
Windows 10 Build 19613.1000: Known issues
- We’re aware Narrator and NVDA users that seek the latest release of Microsoft Edge based on Chromium may experience some difficulty when navigating and reading certain web content. Narrator, NVDA and the Edge teams are aware of these issues. Users of legacy Microsoft Edge will not be affected. NVAccess has released a NVDA 2019.3 that resolves the known issue with Edge.
- We’re looking into reports of the update process hanging for extended periods of time when attempting to install a new build.
- We’re investigating reports that the battery icon on the lock screen always shows close to empty, regardless of actual battery levels.
- We’re investigating reports of IIS configuration being set to default after taking a new build. You will need to back up your IIS configuration and restore it after the new build is installed successfully.
- Quickly switching between WSL distros using the File Explorer integration could cause a transient access error. We’ve identified the cause of this issue and are releasing a fix soon.
- We’re investigating reports that some Insiders are experiencing unexpected freezes and bugchecks with error DPC WATCHDOG VIOLATION in the last few builds.
For more details about today's Windows 10 Preview Build, head over to the official blog post.
