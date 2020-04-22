Microsoft has released a fresh new Preview Build to Windows Insiders in the Fast ring. Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 19613.1000 is mainly focusing on bug fixes and improvements instead of any new features. Today's release follows the release of Build 19608 that was delivered last week which was then also followed by a cumulative update.

Take a break from the couch with our latest flight, #WindowsInsiders ! Build 19613 is ready for you in the Fast ring: https://t.co/opE6PqLTt8 ^AL #AreYouFlightingYet pic.twitter.com/uKO06fw1OO

Cortana app update

We’re starting to roll out a Cortana app update for Insiders in the Fast ring that will turn on Bing Answers and Assistant Conversations for the following regions and languages:

Australia: English

Brazil: Portuguese

Canada: English/French

France: French

Germany: German

India: English

Italy: Italian

Japan: Japanese

Mexico: Spanish

Spain: Spanish

United Kingdom: English

If you use Windows in one of these languages, here are some examples to try with the update:

What’s the weather?

What can you do?

Convert one inch to centimeters

Look for version 2.2004.1706.0 to know you’ve received the update. This is a staggered rollout, so you may not see it right away.