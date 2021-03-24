Windows Insiders didn't get any new build last week, but today's Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 21343 comes with some visual gifts. The latest Build introduces new icons in File Explorer along with bringing several fixes to the operating system. Much of what is happening in these builds is likely to end up in Windows 10 version 21H2 slated for a Fall 2021 release. Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 21343 (RS_PRERELEASE) is only available for Insiders signed up with the Dev Channel of the Windows Insider Program.

New icons in File Explorer

We first began updating the icons in Windows 10 last year starting with the built-in apps. Since then, we have continued updating icons throughout Windows 10 including the icon for Windows Security, the Narrator icon, and most recently the icon for Notepad. Now we’re taking the next step by updating many of the system icons used throughout File Explorer.

Please note: After upgrading to this build, any custom folders pinned to Quick Access will disappear. You can either make note of them prior to updating to this build or pause updates until we get a fix in.

Several changes, such as the orientation of the folder icons and the default file type icons, have been made for greater consistency across Microsoft products that show files. Notably, the top-level user folders such as Desktop, Documents, Downloads, and Pictures have a new design that should make it a little easier to tell them apart at a glance. And yes, the Recycle Bin icon has also been updated!

As you can imagine, there are a lot of icons in Windows 10 and more icons will continue to get updated over time.

Improvements to Windows Sandbox and Microsoft Defender Application Guard (MDAG)

Both Windows Sandbox and Microsoft Defender Application Guard take advantage of special container technology built into Windows 10. Previously, the container runtime matched the host. Starting with Build 21343, we are introducing a new runtime that is designed and optimized for container scenarios. It is lightweight and allows faster launch times for both Windows Sandbox and Microsoft Defender Application Guard.

We do not expect this change to affect the application compatibility inside Windows Sandbox. However, this is a significant change and users may encounter some differences in behavior.

Additionally, Windows Sandbox now includes the new Chromium based Microsoft Edge browser (as of Build 21313). Here are instructions on how to get started with Windows Sandbox.