Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 21327 (from RS_PRERELEASE) is now available to Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel. Now that Windows 10 21H1 has moved on to the Beta Channel, Insiders in the Dev Channel are getting to test the features from the most-awaited version 21H2.

Windows 10 21H2 is set to be the next major feature update after the release of version 2004 since both versions 20H2 and 21H1 have been minor updates. Here is what's new with today's Windows 10 Build 21327.

News and interests has an updated look! Thanks for your ongoing feedback about news and interests on the Windows taskbar! Today, we’re excited to start rolling out a new design that makes it even more delightful to scan and interact with the headlines and stories in your feed. Imagery from articles now shines through with a vibrant and colorful design, making your feed more glanceable, engaging, and beautiful. There are more updates when you click “See more news”. The new feed experience that opens in the browser has been redesigned to help you catch up with the top headlines at a glance and enjoy a vibrant feed that brings your personalized stories to light. Larger cards can now also show article text, helping you get a sense of a topic before diving in. Across news and interests and the homepage, we are also making it easier to share your reaction to the news, with updated emoji graphics so you can respond with a like, love, surprise, anger, and more. We look forward to hearing what you think! This updated design will start to roll out to Insiders with news and features in the U.S. first. Over time, it’ll roll out to other markets so stay tuned if you do not see these changes immediately. REMINDER: We continue to roll out news and interests to Windows Insiders which means it isn’t available to everyone in the Dev Channel just yet.

Build 21327: Changes and Improvements

Sharped-eyed Windows Insiders will notice many of the system icons in this build have been updated and now align to the Microsoft Fluent Design style. This build includes a new font Segoe Fluent Icons. Areas of the OS that use the Segoe MDL2 assets such as the Start menu and Settings app will include the new icon designs which have a more rounded and simplified look and feel.

On ARM64 devices, the default architecture for PowerShell is now x64 rather than x86.

Windows 10 21H2 Build 21327: Fixes

We fixed an issue impacting the reliability of Start and other modern apps in recent flights.

We fixed an issue where a toggled key on the touch keyboard had the wrong background color when you hovered the mouse cursor or pen over it. This change is currently being rolled out to a subset of Insiders at first to help us quickly identify issues that may impact performance and reliability.

We fixed an issue where the KANA input mode in the touch keyboard was not persisted on next launch when using the Japanese 106/109 traditional keyboard layout.

We fixed an issue with the new “Paste as plain text” option in clipboard history where the text was cramped in some languages.

We fixed an issue for specific clipboard content where if you click the first entry in clipboard history would paste something different than what was selected.

We fixed an issue resulting in the emoji panel and IME candidate window drawing partially offscreen sometimes in recent flights.

We fixed an issue that could result in a bug check with IRQL NOT LESS OR EQUAL when installing certain apps.

We fixed an issue from recent flights that could result in login screen and DWM hangs.

We fixed an issue where if your primary monitor uses HDR and your secondary monitors were using SDR, thumbnails for apps in the taskbar on the primary monitor would be black.

We fixed a bug where display changes might unexpectedly cause a window to grow or shrink. This was mostly isolated to systems with monitors set to different scaling factors (DPI).

We fixed an issue in recent flights where your PC might freeze if you rotated it while in tablet mode.

We fixed an issue that could result in lag when using the Xbox Game Bar to record your gameplay on a monitor that was 144Hz or higher.

We fixed an issue in recent builds that could result in stutter when playing games while using multiple monitors.

We fixed an issue leading to erroneous notifications after each upgrade indicating new apps had been added to the Startup Apps section in Settings.

We fixed an issue that could result in upgrades getting stuck at 88%.

We fixed an issue resulting in errors when launching MSIX packaged desktop apps in recent Dev Channel builds.

There is also a long list of known issues; for more details, head over to the official blog post.