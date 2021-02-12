A new build is out for the Dev Channel after quite a long break. Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 21313 (RS_PRERELEASE) is now available for Insiders in the Dev Channel. However, Microsoft's Windows development team wrote that today's build will not be offered to ARM64 devices due to an app compatibility issue. "We hope to flight to ARM64 devices with the next flight once the issue is fixed," the company added.

Expanding news and interests to more languages and markets

We’ve heard your feedback! Today we’re excited to announce that we’re expanding the news and interests experience on the taskbar to a broader set of international languages and markets. Previously, the experience was only available in United States, Canada, Great Britain, Australia, and India. This now means that the news content, weather forecasts, sports and finance updates will be based on your location anywhere in the world!

News and interests will automatically detect your language and location, and deliver a localized experience consisting of content from local publishers and data providers.

Please let us know what you think and how we can make news and interests better through Feedback Hub (go to Desktop Environment > News and interests). The team is excited to hear what you think!

The experience is not yet available in China. We hope to bring this experience to customers soon.

As a reminder, we continue to roll out news and interests to Windows Insiders which means it isn’t available to everyone in the Dev Channel just yet.

The new Microsoft Edge to replaces Microsoft Edge Legacy

With the release of Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 21313, Microsoft Edge Legacy will be replaced by the new Microsoft Edge. This will be the case for Windows 10 Insider Preview builds moving forward.

With Microsoft Edge, it’s time to expect more. You get world-class performance, with more privacy, more productivity, and more value as you browse.

And if you’d like to try out upcoming features in Microsoft Edge, join the Microsoft Edge Insider Program. Be one of the first to see what’s new by downloading the Microsoft Edge Canary, Dev, or Beta channels from the Microsoft Edge Insider website.

Modernizing our IME candidate window design

An IME (Input Method Editor) is fundamental for typing East Asian languages, and leverages something we call a candidate window to enables users to insert characters efficiently. With recent releases of Windows 10, we started introducing new versions of our IMEs. Today, we’re excited to share the next part of those efforts – based on your feedback, the new candidate window offers:

A modern design – more aligned with our Fluent Design principles, including an acrylic background, a new selection visual, and dark theme support.

Optimized font size – we’ve adjusted the font size in the Candidate Window UI to minimize the intrusiveness while securing visibility.

Quick access to emoji – to help improve discoverability, we’re adding direct access to the Emoji Panel via a button from the candidate window UI. Please note: We are still working to improve the experience of this button. Currently the composition string is finalized when it is pressed.

Improved performance – input is at the core of how you interact with your PC, and we want to ensure you have the best possible experience as we roll out these changes.

For those unfamiliar with the previous design, it looked like this when you started typing:

We’re looking forward for Insiders to try our updated design:

The new UI design is available for the following languages/keyboards:

Japanese – Microsoft IME

Chinese (Simplified) – Microsoft Pinyin

Chinese (Simplified) – Microsoft Wubi

Chinese (Traditional) – Microsoft Bopomofo

Chinese (Traditional) – Microsoft ChangJie

Chinese (Traditional) – Microsoft Quick

Korean – Microsoft IME

Hindi – Hindi Phonetic

Bangla – Bangla Phonetic

Marathi – Marathi Phonetic

Telugu – Telugu Phonetic

Tamil – Tamil Phonetic

Kannada – Kannada Phonetic

Malayalam – Malayalam Phonetic

Gujarati – Gujarati Phonetic

Odia – Odia Phonetic

Punjabi – Punjabi Phonetic

This feature is rolling out to a subset of Insiders in the Dev Channel at first, to help us quickly identify issues that may impact performance and reliability. Rest assured they will be gradually rolled out to everyone in the Dev Channel. If you have any feedback for these changes as they roll out to you, please file them in the Feedback Hub under Input and Language > Text Input.