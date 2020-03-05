Microsoft Finally Releases a Fresh New Windows 10 Build 19577

After a break of two weeks, Microsoft has released a fresh new Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 19577 to Insiders in the Fast ring. Today's release brings a number of new improvements and the new version of PowerToys. Here's the complete changelog of today's Windows 10 Build 19577:

Diagnostic data changes in Settings

As part of the Microsoft initiative to increase transparency and control over data, we’re making some changes to the Settings app and Group Policy settings that will start showing up in Windows Insider builds this month. Basic diagnostic data is now known as Required diagnostic data and Full diagnostic data is now Optional diagnostic data. If you’re a commercial customer and choose to send Optional diagnostic data, we will also be providing more granular Group Policy settings to configure the data that’s collected within your organization. We’ll publish more specifics around the new policies when we get closer to the retail release, and in the meantime, check out the Microsoft Privacy Report for more information around our data collection practices.

Note: Please make sure your device is set to “Full” before updating to Build 19577. You will not be able to take future flights if your diagnostic level is left at “Enhanced”. AAD/Domain-joined PCs set to “Enhanced” will be blocked from taking Build 15977. For more information, see this Answers post.

More new icons: Windows Security

We’re continuing to roll out updated icons to many of the built-in apps in Windows 10. In today’s build, we’ve updated the Windows Security icon to match the new design principles outlined here from the Microsoft Design Team. Unlike many of the built-in apps in Windows 10, which can be updated through the Store, the new Windows Security icon is updated through the OS and will rollout in a future Windows 10 feature update.