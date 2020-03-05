Microsoft Finally Releases a Fresh New Windows 10 Build 19577
After a break of two weeks, Microsoft has released a fresh new Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 19577 to Insiders in the Fast ring. Today's release brings a number of new improvements and the new version of PowerToys. Here's the complete changelog of today's Windows 10 Build 19577:
Diagnostic data changes in Settings
As part of the Microsoft initiative to increase transparency and control over data, we’re making some changes to the Settings app and Group Policy settings that will start showing up in Windows Insider builds this month. Basic diagnostic data is now known as Required diagnostic data and Full diagnostic data is now Optional diagnostic data. If you’re a commercial customer and choose to send Optional diagnostic data, we will also be providing more granular Group Policy settings to configure the data that’s collected within your organization. We’ll publish more specifics around the new policies when we get closer to the retail release, and in the meantime, check out the Microsoft Privacy Report for more information around our data collection practices.
Note: Please make sure your device is set to “Full” before updating to Build 19577. You will not be able to take future flights if your diagnostic level is left at “Enhanced”. AAD/Domain-joined PCs set to “Enhanced” will be blocked from taking Build 15977. For more information, see this Answers post.
More new icons: Windows Security
We’re continuing to roll out updated icons to many of the built-in apps in Windows 10. In today’s build, we’ve updated the Windows Security icon to match the new design principles outlined here from the Microsoft Design Team. Unlike many of the built-in apps in Windows 10, which can be updated through the Store, the new Windows Security icon is updated through the OS and will rollout in a future Windows 10 feature update.
Other updates for Insiders
Announcing PowerToys 0.15.1
Yesterday, during our Windows Insider webcast, the PowerToys Team announced the release of PowerToys 0.15.1.
Continuing the optional updates experiment with drivers
We’re continuing to look at ways we can improve the update experience on Windows 10 PCs for our customers. Back in January in Build 19551, we announced we were conducting an experiment related to how we deliver driver updates through Windows Update. During this experiment, drivers categorized as “optional” will not be automatically downloaded and installed on Windows Insider’s PCs running Build 19536 and newer. To install any new optional drivers available for a PC that’s involved in this experiment (including drivers for new devices that might get plugged in to a PC), Insiders can go to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update > View optional updates and manually download these drivers. We are extending this experiment to now run through the end of March. (Note: This applies ONLY to the latest builds in the Fast ring and not 20H1.)
Windows 10 19577: Known issues
- BattlEye and Microsoft have found incompatibility issues due to changes in the operating system between some Insider Preview builds and certain versions of BattlEye anti-cheat software. To safeguard Insiders who might have these versions installed on their PC, we have applied a compatibility hold on these devices from being offered affected builds of Windows Insider Preview. See this article for details.
- We are aware Narrator and NVDA users that seek the latest release of Microsoft Edge based on Chromium may experience some difficulty when navigating and reading certain web content. Narrator, NVDA and the Edge teams are aware of these issues. Users of legacy Microsoft Edge will not be affected. NVAccess has released a NVDA 2019.3 that resolves the known issue with Edge.
- We’re looking into reports of the update process hanging for extended periods of time when attempting to install a new build.
- We’re investigating reports that some Insiders are unable to update to newer builds with error 0x8007042b.
- The Documents section under Privacy has a broken icon (just a rectangle).
- When you upgrade with certain languages, like Japanese, the “Installing Windows X%” page isn’t rendering the text correctly (only boxes are displayed).
- The cloud recovery option for Reset this PC isn’t working on this build. Please use the local reinstall option when performing Reset this PC.
- When trying to use Win + PrtScn to capture a screenshot, the image is not saved to the Screenshots directory. For now, you’ll need to use one of the other options for taking screenshots, such as WIN + Shift + S.
- We’re looking into reports where, when running corruption repair (DISM), the process will stop at 84.9%.
- Notifications sometimes have the wrong actions associated with them (for example, a reply box or various buttons).
For more details about general fixes and improvements, head over to the official blog post.