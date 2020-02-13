Microsoft has released two new Windows 10 theme packs this week. Titled "Wildflowers Premium," the first of these is available for free through Microsoft Store, and bring some extremely gorgeous 4K wallpapers all showcasing some brilliant shots of wildflower valleys. The theme description reads:

Take in the sweeping views of wildflower-filled valleys in these 18 breathtaking premium 4k images, free for Windows 10 Themes. These images are to be used as desktop wallpaper only.

You can head over to this link to download this Windows 10 theme pack.

Another premium theme released last night brings some more color to your life. Think Burano-level color! This set includes 14 images of "bright and showy boats," available are free for Windows 10.

These 14 images of bright and showy boats are free for Windows 10 Themes. These premium 4k images are to be used as desktop wallpaper only.

You can download Colorful Boats Premium for free, from this link. Here's a preview of these stunning shots.

Via: Alumia