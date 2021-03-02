Microsoft introduced Windows 10 version 21H1 in February. The company allowed Insiders in the Beta Channel to install this new version but didn't force the version on everyone following the "seeker" experience. That changes today as Windows 10 21H1 is now being offered as a "recommended update" to Insiders in the Beta Channel, the company confirmed through a tweet.

This means that even if you chose not to install version 21H1, you will automatically get it now if you are signed up with the Beta Channel. You can always push the update through Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update > Download and Install 21H1. To confirm, type "winver" in Windows Search to check if you are already running version 21H1.

Windows 10 21H1 Build 19043.844 brings the following fixes

Windows Hello multicamera support to set the default as the external camera when both external and internal Windows Hello cameras are present.

Windows Defender Application Guard performance improvements including optimizing document opening scenario times. We fixed an issue that causes a one minute or more delay when you open a Microsoft Defender Application Guard (WDAG) Office document. This occurs when you try to open a file using a Universal Naming Convention (UNC) path or Server Message Block (SMB) share link. We improved Robocopy’s performance when copying files that total over 400 MB in size. We fixed an issue that causes a WDAG container to use almost 1 GB of memory (working set) when the container is idle.

Windows Management Instrumentation (WMI) Group Policy Service (GPSVC) updating performance improvement to support remote work scenarios. We fixed an issue that causes changes that the Active Directory (AD) administrator makes to user or computer group membership to propagate slowly. Although the access token eventually updates, these changes do not appear when the administrator uses gpresult /r or gpresult /h to create a report.



Apart from the above fixes, Windows 10 21H1 (which is another minor feature update) focuses on improving security, remote access, and quality. More details available in this earlier blog post written by John Cable - Vice President, Program Management, Windows Servicing and Delivery.