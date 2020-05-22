Microsoft's first digital-only Build 2020 conference happened this week, bringing several exciting news for developers. One of those was the release of DirectX for Windows Subsystem for Linux. While you can read all about that particular announcement over at our earlier coverage, one thing that we noticed was the timeline of this release.

In the blog post, Microsoft said that the support for DirectML and NVIDIA CUDA is coming to Insiders in the Fast build when they begin testing the next version of the operating system, which it called the "Iron (Fe) branch." This part, however, has now been removed from the blog post.

Microsoft Open Sources GW-BASIC from 1983

Microsoft has now removed the reference to Windows 10 Iron (Fe) branch and edited it to the following:

Support for DxCore, D3D12, DirectML and NVIDIA CUDA is coming to a Windows Insider Fast build soon once the Fast ring moves back to receiving builds from RS_PRERELEASE.

Fast ring Insiders will begin testing Windows 10 2021 codenamed Iron (Fe) next month

Windows 10 Insiders in the Fast ring are currently testing Windows 10 20H2, which is expected to be a small Service Pack-like update following the style of Windows 10 November 2019 Update, which means Windows 10 2021 will be a major feature update bringing some much-awaited new features, including DirectX for WSL2.

It's worth noting that Microsoft keeps mentioning that the current Fast ring builds aren't tied to any particular version. But since we have become used to talking about builds in terms of versions and if the deleted text itself is to be believed, Fast ring Insiders should be done with the testing process of Windows 10 20H2 and move to RS_PRERELEASE or Windows 10 2021 builds by next month. This would be a relief for many Insiders as 20H2 has hardly given us any exciting new features and Fast ring Insiders have historically loved having access to features that are fast and furious - even when some of those features furiously break the system.

For those who aren't following all the different Windows 10 versions that are in the pipeline, here's a crash course:

New Windows 10 Preview Build 19631 Is Out Bringing VHDX for Hyper-V on ARM64 PCs

Microsoft is expected to deliver Windows 10 May 2020 Update (v2004) to the public by the end of this month. The company is also testing Windows 10 20H2 (v2009) through its Insiders in the Fast ring. Windows 10 2021 testing will begin in June and is codenamed Iron (Fe).

While the Windows maker has removed references to both the codename and the timeline of when its Insider testing will begin, the mention of June isn't really surprising especially if we consider the fact that the testing of May 2020 Update had started in February of last year, giving it more time in all the different rings than the previous versions of the OS.

With testing starting in June, the company will still have a solid few months of testing before having to deliver it to the public next year. There might also be some changes in the release timeline as Windows is now under the new leadership of Panos Panay and Amanda Langowski. Windows 10 users are hoping that the new leadership will hopefully focus on the operating system's stability and reliability sans the system-breaking bugs that new updates keep bringing.