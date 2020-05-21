Microsoft is flighting a new Windows 10 Preview Build to Insiders in the Fast ring. Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 19631 brings some general fixes and improvements to the Insiders along with building up on its support for ARM64.

"With Windows 10 on ARM Insider Preview builds, you can create 64-bit ARM (ARM64) VMs in Hyper-V on Windows 10 ARM-based PCs," Microsoft writes. "Creating ARM64 VMs is not supported on x64 hardware." Here is the complete changelog of today's Build 19631:

ARM64 VHDX available for download Back in February with Build 19559, we added the ability to install Hyper-V on ARM64 devices such as the Surface Pro X running the Enterprise or Pro editions of Windows 10. Today, we are offering the ARM64 VHDX for Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 19624, so that Insiders can run Windows 10 as a guest OS in Hyper-V. You can download the VHDX here. We will regularly release updated VHDX downloads for newer Insider Preview builds going forward. Note: Hyper-V on Windows 10 ARM64 devices only works on Windows 10 Insider Preview Builds 19559 and above. Nested virtualization is not supported.

General changes, fixes, and improvements

We updated the configuration of Windows Hello to make sure it works well with 940nm wavelength cameras.

We fixed the issue causing the IIS configuration being set to default after taking a new build.

We fixed an issue that could result in a key press not waking up a device from connected standby in certain scenarios.

Windows Sandbox WSB files are now case insensitive.

We fixed an issue impacting Remote Desktop reliability.

Windows 10 Build 19631: Known issues

We’re looking into an issue where some devices booting from eMMC storage may bugcheck when resuming from hibernate.

We’re looking into reports of the update process hanging for extended periods of time when attempting to install a new build.

We’re working on fixing an issue for a future Insider Preview build where in Settings > Privacy the Documents and Downloads sections show a broken icon next to their page name (just a rectangle).

We’re looking into reports that taskbar preview thumbnails aren’t rendering consistently (showing a blank area).

