Microsoft has today made the upcoming Windows 10 May 2020 Update available on MSDN for download. After months of wait, the company has finally started the process of rolling out its upcoming Windows 10 2004.

Microsoft today made the new feature update available to developers via MSDN. Following its phased rollout strategy, the new version is first available for developers and from there will make its way to the public through multiple phases to ensure better performance and a bug-free experience.

"The Windows 10 SDK for Windows 10, version 2004 is now available with a go-live license," Microsoft wrote in a blog post today. "Build 19041, also known as the Windows 10 May 2020 Update, is now in the Release Preview Windows Insider ring." While the company itself hasn't confirmed yet, the feature update is available via MSDN.

Windows 10 2004 is possibly the most-developed version yet

Microsoft finished working on the May 2020 Update at the end of last year. It has since been baking in the Slow and now the Release Preview ring, making it probably the only feature update that has been baked for so long after being finalized internally. Several cumulative updates have been released for version 2004 in the past couple of months, including a fresh one released today.

The Windows maker had planned to deliver this upcoming version to the public today, according to earlier reports. However, the COVID-19 situation delayed the release. Windows 10 May 2020 Update is now going to be released at the end of this month.

While we await the public release of Windows 10 2004, the company has moved its Fast ring Insiders to test new features, which the company says aren't guaranteed to be a part of W10 20H2. It is likely that Microsoft will follow last year's plan of making the H2 update a Service Pack-like release focusing more on improvements than on new features.