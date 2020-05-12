Microsoft has released another Windows 10 cumulative update for the upcoming May 2020 Update, version 2004. Windows 10 version 2004 Build 19041.264 (KB4556803) is now out for Insiders in the Slow and Release Preview rings, bringing a slew of improvements and security fixes.

Here's the complete changelog of Windows 10 version 2004 Build 19041.264 (KB4556803):

We have fixed a performance issue in Windows Mixed Reality (WMR) that prevents it from working correctly for many users.

We fixed an issue that prevents cleaning tools, such as Disk Cleanup, from removing previously installed updates.

We have updated the 2020 start date for daylight saving time (DST) in the Kingdom of Morocco. For more information, see KB4557900.

Security updates to Internet Explorer, the Microsoft Scripting Engine, Windows App Platform and Frameworks, Microsoft Graphics Component, Windows Input and Composition, Windows Media, Windows Shell, Microsoft Xbox, Microsoft Edge, Windows Fundamentals, Windows Cryptography, Windows Authentication, Windows Kernel, Windows Virtualization, Windows Update Stack, Windows Core Networking, Internet Information Services, Windows Network Security and Containers, Windows Active Directory, Windows Server, and the Microsoft JET Database Engine. If you installed earlier updates, only the new fixes contained in this package will be downloaded and installed on your device. Important note about accessibility We are aware Narrator and NVDA users that seek the latest release of Microsoft Edge based on Chromium may experience some difficulty when navigating and reading certain web content. Narrator, NVDA and the Edge teams are aware of these issues. Users of legacy Microsoft Edge will not be affected. NVAccess has released a NVDA 2019.3 that resolves the known issue with Edge.

For more details about the security fixes, head over to this Security Update Guide.

