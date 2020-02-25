Microsoft has today released the Windows 10 20H1 ISO files for clean installation. The files are out for Windows 10 version 2004 Preview Build 19041, which is the ready to manufacturing (RTM) build. The RTM build was released a couple of months back and continues to receive cumulative updates in the Slow ring.

While Microsoft had finalized the development of Windows 10 version 2004 back in December, it is yet to release it to the public. The Windows maker is likely to ship it on regular schedule, sometime in April or May.

Download and clean install Windows 10 2004 (April 2020 Update)

You can now download and clean install Windows 10 2004 directly from the Windows Insider site. Both Fast and Slow ring Insiders can download the latest ISO files. To be able to download the ISO files, you will first need to follow these steps to get yourself enrolled in the Windows Insider Program. Windows Insiders can skip the first step and directly download the Windows 10 version 2004 ISO files.

Sign up for the Windows Insider Program (click here).

Make sure your machine meets the system requirements.

Click here to download the ISO files.

For the complete changelog of Windows 10 20H1 build 19041, head over here. Changelog of cumulative update Build 19041.84 delivered to the Slow ring is available over here.