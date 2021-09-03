WhatsApp Transfer Between iOS and Samsung Phones is Now Available

It is safe to say that the Galaxy Unpacked recently was more or less about Samsung showing the latest Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. But during the event, the one announcement that most people ignored is that WhatsApp was going to announce the feature that will let you transfer your chats between Android and iOS. The functionality is limited only to Samsung phones, and WhatsApp has confirmed that this feature is finally rolling out.

However, the process is not as simpler as you might want it to be. Due to WhatsApp on Android and iOS have different cloud platforms for backing up, you cannot just export things from the cloud and get done with it. The process has to be done entirely locally, and you will need a USB-C to Lightning cable. Once both phones are connected, the Samsung phone in question needs to have the Smart Switch version 3.7.22.1 or newer.

WhatsApp Transfer Between iOS and Samsung Phones is Useful But Complicated at Best.

As for the iPhone needs to have the WhatsApp iOS version 2.21.160.17 or newer, and for Samsung, you need to have the WhatsApp Android version 2.21.16.20 or newer. The Samsung device also needs to be running Android 10 or the latest. Support for older Android versions is coming soon. Lastly, the process is only possible when you set up your Samsung phone for the first time; this means that you might have to factory reset your phone if you are already using it.

You can start the transfer of WhatsApp chats by setting up your Samsung phone and selecting Smart Switch as the mode of transfer. You will be asked to scan a QR code on your iPhone through the camera. The setup process will take a while; once you have booted into Android, you can open WhatsApp and log into your account with the same phone number. If things go smoothly, you should be able to see all your WhatsApp chats on your Samsung phone. Everything except the peer-to-peer payment information will be imported.

It is important to note that at the moment, the process works only one way; this means that between an iPhone and Samsung phone. The ability to transfer chats between an old Samsung phone to an iPhone is not available yet, but we can hope that this feature becomes commonplace shortly. If you want to know more, you can head over here and get all the information here.