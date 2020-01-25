The Seagate FireCuda 1TB SSHD is Currently on sale at Amazon

The Seagate FireCuda 1TB SSHD is a perfect HDD to store games and play them faster with SSD performance and HDD capacities. The FireCuda SSHD is purpose-built for speed, superior gaming, sustained abuse while keeping the lowest latency. Gamers can benefit from performance up to five times faster than standard HDDs with much more capacity than SSDs.

The FireCuda SSHD drive utilizes both standard HDD technology and is flash-enhanced

The FireCuda drive offers blazing-fast sequential read/write speeds, which means this drive offers faster loading and respawning with overall reduced stuttering. This speed provides a more luxurious gaming experience, and this drive changed the boot time from minutes to boot in seconds. These drives are perfect for either gaming or creative pro applications with faster loading speeds.

The FireCuda drive is backed by a five-year limited warranty, according to Seagate, this warranty beats most competitive drive warranties by up to two or three years. This drive can potentially lower your overall costs and increase your capabilities with the FireCuda. This drive is performance-tuned to draw less power than competitors' offerings. The reduced power consumption and lower heat generation help improve the overall longevity of the drive; this feature is especially important when playing games and running multiple applications.

The FireCuda SSHD drive eliminates the need to uninstall games to make room for new ones, and users can store up to 40 games per TB ( at 25 GB per fame) with the 2 TB FireCuda hard drive.

This drive is a perfect upgrade for gamers, creative professionals, and PC enthusiasts. This drives form-factor is 2.5-inch, making this drive an ideal upgrade for any laptop or desktop — the various capacities of 500 GB, 1 TB, and a 2 TB model. The 500 GB model costs just $48.21, the 1 TB model of this drive is currently on sale at Amazon. The 1 TB model usually costs $62.99, and this model is presently on sale, costing just $49.99, which is 21% off the typical price. The 2 TB model currently costs only $84.99, which is 11% off the usual amount of $94.99. The deals on the 1 TB and 2 TB models, make these drives a perfect buy if you are looking to upgrade either the user's laptop or desktop.