Seagate's FireCuda Gaming 2 TB Solid State Hybrid Drive performance SSHD is currently on sale at Amazon, this usually $94.99 SSHD is now discounted down to $59.99 this takes $35 off the typical price. This deal takes 37% off the usual price making this 2.5-inch SSHD perfect for any PC builder looking for both the right amount of storage as well as fantastic performance.

The FireCuda SSHD is purpose-built for intense speed, superior gaming, sustained abuse, and the lowest latency. The FireCuda SSHD benefits from five times the performance when compared to standard HDDs and more capacity than conventional SSDs. The 2 TB storage size provides enough storage to store up to 80 games, and this is assuming that each game is 25 GB in size. This drive is purposely-build for the sustained abuse of top-tier gaming and creative workloads. The flash acceleration allows this drive to be perfect in both performance as well as a longer lifespan.

This SSHD features a speed of 7,200 RPM, which allows for a faster, seamless gaming experience from loading maps to booting levels. With this hard drive being Flash Accelerated, this allows this drive to provide an even quicker experience when compared to other 7,200 RPM hard drive.

This SSHD offers a data transfer rate of 140 MB per second, and this drive makes use of a SATA 6.0 Gb/s, which makes this drive perfect for PC builders looking for a mixture of Performance, Capacity, and Value when compared to other more conventional HDDs or SSDs.

Seagate's FireCuda Gaming 2 TB SSHD is also supported by Seagate's 5-year limited warranty, which makes this perfect for anyone looking for an upgrade or looking to build a new system that not only features a fast drive but also a fantastically reliability.

