WD Blue 1 TB PC HDD is Currently On Sale For $39.99

The WD Blue 1 TB PC hard drive is currently on sale at Amazon for a large 64% off the usual price of $109.99.

Some of the features the WD blue drive offers are:

Easy Installation This drive is 3.5” inches in size, making it fit in most PC’s hard drive cage. WD also offers it’s Acronis True Image software (which is available for download at WD support website), this software provides the ability to copy all the data from your previous drive to the newer drive.

Compatability WD products are extensively testing on hundreds of different systems, configurations, and different platforms in WD’s FIT lab, this allows for you to be sure that this drive will be compatible with virtually any system!

HDD Speed The 7,200 RPM speed allows this HDD to be very quick and allows for any program running off of this drive to be fast and responsive as compared to a 5,400 RPM harddrive.

More information This HDD utilizes the SATA 6 GB/s interface; this allows for good overall connection speed, making your data readily available. The size of this drive is 5.8 x 4 x 1 inch allowing this drive to fit in standard 3.5” drive cage, along with this drive weighing just 0.97 LBs. This drive also comes with a 2-year limited warranty.



This makes this a perfect upgrade for any PC builder looking to upgrade their current system or build a new one, the inexpensive cost/performance allows this drive to be a potential favorite among PC fanatics. This drive would work correctly as a secondary storage drive and less as the primary storage drive.