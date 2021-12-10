Sonic Frontiers’ Debut Trailer Hints at an Impressive New Open-World Direction

Note: This is a developing story. More info about Sonic Frontiers will be added later.

Sega has been teasing something new for Sonic the Hedgehog for a while, beginning with a mysterious trailer released prior to E3 season. In more recent months, rumors emerged that the game would be called Sonic Frontiers and allow Sega’s blue hedgehog bounce around a large Breath-of-the-Wild-style open world, and now it seems that’s been confirmed. Just minutes ago at The Game Awards, Sega provided a first peek at Sonic Frontiers, which you can check out, below.

Alan Wake 2 Announced for 2023, Will be Remedy’s First Full-On Survival Horror Game

Sonic Frontiers blasts onto PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and Switch during the 2022 holiday season.