Wccftech Community’s Best Games of 2020 Polls – What Will You Pick?

After meticulously going through both the Best Games of 2020 for each category and then moving on to the Most Anticipated Games of 2021, it is finally time for your, our dear community, to get to vote in the Wccftech Community Awards 2020.

As a reminder, just like in previous years, when looking at the most anticipated upcoming games we have elected to forego all those titles that do not yet have a release window. That means no Age of Empires IV, no Babylon's Fall, no Bayonetta 3, no Beyond Good & Evil 2, no Diablo IV, no Dying Light 2, no Elden Ring, no Everwild, no Final Fantasy XVI, no Metroid Prime 4, no Overwatch 2, no Path of Exile 2, no Senua's Saga: Hellblade II, no Star Citizen, no Starfield, no System Shock 3, no The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, no Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2, even if some of these games do have a chance at coming out in 2021.

Wccftech’s Best Adventure Games of 2020 – Means to Escape

The polls will last until next Saturday. On Sunday, January 31st, we will announce the winners of Wccftech's Community Awards and those of the Staff Awards, too. Without further ado, let the votes begin!

Check our Best of 2020 series: ActionAdventureHorrorPlatformers, RPGs, ShootersStrategy & SimulationSports & Racing, Fighting, Virtual Reality, Multiplayer, Indie

Check our Most Anticipated of 2021 series: Action, RPGs, Strategy & SimulationSports & RacingHorrorIndieVirtual RealityAdventureFightingPlatforming, Shooter, Multiplayer

Best Action Game of 2020
Best Shooter Game of 2020
Best Roleplaying Game of 2020
Best Horror Game of 2020
Best Strategy/Simulation Game of 2020
Best Sports/Racing Game of 2020
Best Indie Game of 2020
Best Platform Game of 2020
Best Adventure Game of 2020
Best Virtual Reality Game of 2020
Best Fighting Game of 2020
Best Multiplayer Game of 2020
Most Anticipated Game of 2021
Game of the Year 2020
