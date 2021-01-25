Wccftech Community’s Best Games of 2020 Polls – What Will You Pick?

After meticulously going through both the Best Games of 2020 for each category and then moving on to the Most Anticipated Games of 2021, it is finally time for your, our dear community, to get to vote in the Wccftech Community Awards 2020.

As a reminder, just like in previous years, when looking at the most anticipated upcoming games we have elected to forego all those titles that do not yet have a release window. That means no Age of Empires IV, no Babylon's Fall, no Bayonetta 3, no Beyond Good & Evil 2, no Diablo IV, no Dying Light 2, no Elden Ring, no Everwild, no Final Fantasy XVI, no Metroid Prime 4, no Overwatch 2, no Path of Exile 2, no Senua's Saga: Hellblade II, no Star Citizen, no Starfield, no System Shock 3, no The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, no Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2, even if some of these games do have a chance at coming out in 2021.

Wccftech’s Best Adventure Games of 2020 – Means to Escape

The polls will last until next Saturday. On Sunday, January 31st, we will announce the winners of Wccftech's Community Awards and those of the Staff Awards, too. Without further ado, let the votes begin!

Check our Best of 2020 series: Action, Adventure, Horror, Platformers, RPGs, Shooters, Strategy & Simulation, Sports & Racing, Fighting, Virtual Reality, Multiplayer, Indie

Check our Most Anticipated of 2021 series: Action, RPGs, Strategy & Simulation, Sports & Racing, Horror, Indie, Virtual Reality, Adventure, Fighting, Platforming, Shooter, Multiplayer

Best Action Game of 2020 Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Ghost of Tsushima

Streets of Rage 4

Best Shooter Game of 2020 DOOM Eternal

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Valorant

Deep Rock Galactic

Star Wars: Squadrons

Serious Sam 4

Best Roleplaying Game of 2020 Hades

Demon's Souls

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Wasteland 3

Cyberpunk 2077

Nioh 2

Best Horror Game of 2020 Amnesia: Rebirth

Observer: System Redux

The Dark Pictures: Little Hope

Resident Evil 3

Best Strategy/Simulation Game of 2020 Microsoft Flight Simulator

Total War Saga: Troy

Desperados III

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Crusader Kings III

Gears Tactics

Beyond Blue

Best Sports/Racing Game of 2020 Dirt 5

F1 2020

MLB The Show 2020

Best Indie Game of 2020 Hades

Townscaper

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

The Pathless

Best Platform Game of 2020 Spelunky 2

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time

Super Mario 3D All-Stars

Creaks

Best Adventure Game of 2020 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

The Last Campfire

Tell Me Why

Call of the Sea

In Other Waters

Best Virtual Reality Game of 2020 Half-Life: Alyx

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

Paper Beast

Star Wars: Squadrons

Dreams

Best Fighting Game of 2020 Street Fighter V Champion Edition

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath

Granblue Fantasy Versus

Best Multiplayer Game of 2020 Call of Duty: Warzone

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Spellbreak

Valorant

Most Anticipated Game of 2021 Far Cry 6

Horizon Forbidden West

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

God of War Sequel

Gran Turismo 7

Halo Infinite

Baldur's Gate III

Shadow Warrior 3

Shin Megami Tensei V

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2

Resident Evil Village

Ghostwire: Tokyo

