If you have been waiting for watchOS 7.3 to arrive for your Apple Watch, you'll be pleased to learn that you can download the update today.

Apple Watch Receives New watchOS 7.3 Update

The last update for Apple Watch, watchOS 7.2, brought some exciting stuff to the table, mainly Fitness+. Today's update might not be as big as the previous one, but it's still an important one especially if you care about performance improvements and bug fixes.

Here is everything that is new in this release:

watchOS 7.3 includes new features, improvements, and bug fixes, including: Unity watch face inspired by the colors of the Pan-African Flag, the shapes change throughout the day as you move creating a face that’s unique to you

Time to Walk for Apple Fitness+ subscribers an audio experience in the Workout app where guests share inspiring stories as you walk

ECG app on Apple Watch Series 4 or later in Japan, Mayotte, Philippines, and Thailand

Irregular heart rhythm notifications in Japan, Mayotte, Philippines, Taiwan, and Thailand

Fix for an issue where Control Center and Notification Center may be unresponsive when Zoom is enabled

As you can see for yourself, this update is very important, especially if you have been waiting for the ECG functionality to arrive in your country. With watchOS 7.3, ECG is now availiae in Japan, Mayotte, Philippines and Thailand. Update your Apple Watch Series 4 or above now to get the feature.

If you love new watch faces, then you will be pleased to learn that this update adds a new Unity watch face.

Downloading and installing watchOS 7.3 is super easy. And just like previous Apple Watch updates, requires patience. Follow the steps below to install watchOS 7.3 right now:

Note: I suggest installing this update overnight as it may take a while on devices like the Apple Watch Series 3.

Place Apple Watch on its magnetic charger

Make sure your iPhone is connected to Wi-Fi and has 50% or more battery remaining (same on Apple Watch)

Launch the Watch app on iPhone

app on iPhone Tap on General then go to Software Update

then go to Tap on Download and Install

If everything was followed properly, the update will start downloading onto your iPhone and then restored to your Apple Watch. This process may take up to an hour, so be absolutely patient. Also, make sure you do not touch your Apple Watch or iPhone during the entire process.

