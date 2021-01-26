Apple is Celebrating Black History Month With Limited Edition Black Unity Apple Watch Series 6, More

Today, Apple has seen fit to announce its latest Apple Watch Series 6 Black Unity edition. The wearable comes alongside the Black Unity Sport Band. The company is celebrating Black History Month by announcing loads of new curated content that highlights Black creators, artists, businesses across the App Store, developers, Apple TV app, Apple Music, Apple Books, Podcasts, and more. The curated content will be featured throughout the month of February.

Apple Announces Limited Edition Apple Watch Series 6 Black Unity WIth Complimenting Sport Band and Watch Face

One of the major announcements was the introduction of the Limited Edition Black Unity Apple Watch Series 6. The wearable and the associated Sport Band comes inscribed with "Black Unity". If you're interested in getting it, the Apple Watch Series 6 Black Unity edition will be available starting February 1 in the United States along with 38 other countries. In addition to this, you can get your hands on the wearable starting at $39. Moreover, the Sport Band will be available at $49 and will be available the entire year.

Furthermore, you will get a dedicated "Unity" watch face with watchOS 7.3. Apple has confirmed that the new watchOS build will be available starting today. The Black Unity Sport Band and watch face are based on the colors of the Pan-African flag.

Apple is introducing the Black Unity Collection, designed to celebrate and acknowledge Black history and Black culture. The collection includes a limited-edition Apple Watch Series 6, the Black Unity Sport Band, and a Unity watch face. As part of this effort, Apple is supporting six global organizations to help advance their missions in promoting and achieving equality and civil rights in the US and around the world: Black Lives Matter Support Fund via the Tides Foundation; European Network Against Racism; International Institute on Race, Equality and Human Rights; Leadership Conference Education Fund; NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund, Inc.; and Souls Grown Deep.

As mentioned earlier, the new limited edition Apple Watch Series 6 Black Unity along with a Black Unity Sport Band and a watch face complimenting the Black Unity theme are released as part of Apple's celebration of Black History Month. Apple is also allowing existing Apple Watch users to participate in the Unity Activity Challenge and also earn limited-edition awards.

If you're interested, Apple's press release details the range of products and services Apple has in store throughout the month of February. That's all there is to it, folks. We will update you with more details as soon as we get a word.