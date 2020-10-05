Apple Releases tvOS 14.0.2 for Apple TV with Bug Fixes

The tvOS 14.0.2 software update for Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD is now available for download. It is a bug fix release.

Download tvOS 14.0.2 with Bug Fixes for Apple TV

Apple released tvOS 14.0.1 update just over a week ago. Two weeks ago, we saw the full and final release of tvOS 14 itself. Today, the company has issued a new update, dubbed tvOS 14.0.2. As ever, this is an important update as it packs bug fixes.

App Store Earns Double The Revenue of Google Play Store Despite Lesser Number of Downloads

Downloading and installing the update is super duper easy. First of all, turn on your Apple TV and make sure you are connected to the internet via Wi-Fi or Ethernet. Now go to Settings and then navigate to System > Software Update. Download the available update from here and let your Apple TV install it. It will hardly take 10 minutes at best.

Since this is a bug fix release therefore it is vital that you install it right away. The update is especially crucial for those who use the Apple TV as a HomeKit hub. If you have been encountering bugs and problems on that end, this update should fix most of the issues. If not, then there will always be tvOS 14.0.3, right?

You can grab the tvOS 14.0.2 IPSW file from the link below if you are planning to do a clean install. But remember, this IPSW file is only compatible with the Apple TV HD (1080p model) as it features a USB-C port.

Download tvOS 14.0.2 IPSW for Apple TV HD [Direct link]

Follow the clean install guide posted below: