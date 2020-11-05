Download iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2 for iPhone, iPad, iPod touch

You can now go ahead and download iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2 for iPhone, iPad and iPod touch. We have the changelog and direct IPSW links.

Apple Releases iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2 for iPhone, iPad and iPod touch - Grab the Updates Over the Air Today

Apple seeded iOS 14.1 and iPadOS 14.1 to everyone a while back and the company has already released iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2 with even more changes and updates.

HomePod 14.2 Software Update Released with Atmos Support for Apple TV, New Siri, Intercom and More

If you are interested in learning about the new update and what it brings with it, just go through the changelog below for both iPhone and iPad.

iOS 14.2 Changelog

iOS 14.2 includes the following improvements for your iPhone:

Over 100 new emoji, including animals, food, faces, household objects, musical instruments, gender-inclusive emoji, and more

Eight new wallpapers in both light and dark mode versions

Magnifier can detect people nearby, and report their distance using the LiDAR sensor included in iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max

Support for iPhone 12 Leather Sleeve with MagSafe

Optimized battery charging for AirPods to slow the rate of battery aging by reducing the time your AirPods spends fully charged

Headphone audio level notifications to alert you when audio level could impact your hearing

New AirPlay controls to stream entertainment throughout your home

Intercom support with HomePod and HomePod mini using iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods, and CarPlay

Ability to connect HomePod to Apple TV 4K for stereo, surround sound, and Dolby Atmos audio

Option to provide statistics about Exposure Notifications, without identifying you, to participating Public Health Authorities

This release also fixes the following issues:

Apps could be out of order on the Home Screen dock

Camera viewfinder may appear black when launched

The keyboard on the Lock Screen could miss touches when trying to enter the passcode

Reminders could default to times in the past

Photos widget may not display content

Weather widget could display the high temperature in Celsius when set to Fahrenheit

Next-hour precipitation chart description in Weather could incorrectly indicate when precipitation stops

Voice Memos recordings are interrupted by incoming calls

The screen could be black during Netflix video playback

Apple Cash could fail to send or receive money when asked via Siri

Apple Watch app may unexpectedly close when opened

Workout GPS routes or Health data are prevented from syncing between Apple Watch and iPhone for some users

Audio is incorrectly labeled as "Not Playing” in the CarPlay Dashboard

Devices could be prevented from charging wirelessly

Exposure Notifications is disabled when restoring iPhone from iCloud Backup or transferring data to a new iPhone using iPhone Migration

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website:

https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

watchOS 7.1 and tvOS 14.2 Final Released – What’s New [Download]

iPadOS 14.2 Changelog

iPadOS 14.2 includes the following improvements for your iPad:

Over 100 new emoji, including animals, food, faces, household objects, musical instruments, gender-inclusive emoji, and more

Eight new wallpapers in both light and dark mode versions

Magnifier can detect people nearby, and report their distance using the LiDAR sensor included in iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation) and iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation)

Scene Detection in Camera uses intelligent image recognition to identify objects within a scene and automatically improves the photo on iPad Air (4th generation)

Auto FPS in Camera automatically reduces the frame rate when recording video to improve low light capture and to optimize file size on iPad Air (4th generation)

Optimized battery charging for AirPods to slow the rate of battery aging by reducing the time your AirPods spends fully charged

New AirPlay controls to stream entertainment throughout your home

Intercom support with HomePod and HomePod mini using iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods, and CarPlay

Ability to connect HomePod to Apple TV 4K for stereo, surround sound, and Dolby Atmos audio

This release also fixes the following issues:

Camera viewfinder may appear black when launched

The keyboard on the Lock Screen could miss touches when trying to enter the passcode

Reminders could default to times in the past

Photos widget may not display content

Weather widget could display the high temperature in Celsius when set to Fahrenheit

Voice Memos recordings are interrupted by incoming calls

The screen could be black during Netflix video playback

Apple Cash could fail to send or receive money when asked via Siri

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

Download Over the Air or Clean Install? It's Your Choice

You can download and install the latest update over the air, or you can go ahead and perform a fresh installation. It's entirely up to you. Regardless of which route you end up taking, we have a step by step guide for it which you can follow here:

In a rush to install the update? Follow the steps below on your iPhone or iPad:

Connect to Wi-Fi

Connect to a power outlet

Launch Settings

Navigate to General > Software Update

Tap on Download and Install

Download iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2 IPSW Files