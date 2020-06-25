Watch Some of Nolan’s Best Movies for Free This Friday in Fortnite Party Royale

Epic has several entertainment propositions for you to enjoy in Fortnite Party Royale between today and tomorrow. Diplo will return in the game with the live premiere of his new album, Diplo Presents: Thomas Wesley, and guests like Young Thug and Noah Cyrus will be there too. The show will go live at the Main Stage's screen on Thursday, June 25, at 9 PM ET/6 PM PT.

The big news is the Friday debut of 'Movie Nite' inside Fortnite Party Royale, though. On the Big Screen, users will be able to watch one of Christopher Nolan's best movies for free, depending on the country they live in. This is clearly a follow-up on the collaboration with the Oscar-winning filmmaker, who debuted the trailer for his upcoming movie Tenet in Fortnite Party Royale.

Here's a list of what you can watch as part of the Movie Nite event.

Inception (Friday, June 26th at 2 PM GMT+2) - Argentina, Bahrain, Bolivia, Brunei, Cambodia, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Egypt, Haiti, Honduras, Indonesia, Iraq, Israel, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Kuwait, Laos, Lebanon, Malaysia, Mexico, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nicaragua, Oman, Palestinian Territories, Panama, Paraguay, Philippines, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, Timor-Leste, United Arab Emirates, United States, Uruguay, Venezuela, Vietnam, Yemen

(Friday, June 26th at 2 PM GMT+2) - Argentina, Bahrain, Bolivia, Brunei, Cambodia, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Egypt, Haiti, Honduras, Indonesia, Iraq, Israel, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Kuwait, Laos, Lebanon, Malaysia, Mexico, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nicaragua, Oman, Palestinian Territories, Panama, Paraguay, Philippines, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, Timor-Leste, United Arab Emirates, United States, Uruguay, Venezuela, Vietnam, Yemen Batman Begins (Friday, June 26th at 10 AM and at 10 PM GMT+2) - Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brazil, Chile, France, India, Maldives, Nepal, Sri Lanka

(Friday, June 26th at 10 AM and at 10 PM GMT+2) - Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brazil, Chile, France, India, Maldives, Nepal, Sri Lanka The Prestige (Friday, June 26th at 6 PM GMT+2) -Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Netherlands, South Africa, United Kingdom

The screenings in Fortnite Party Royale will support subtitles, as long as you've enabled them in the game. Do remember that streaming or recording these films during their broadcasting won't be allowed, just as it wouldn't in regular theaters.