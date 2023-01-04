Watch The AMD CES 2023 Keynote Live Here: Ryzen 7000 Mobile, RDNA 3 Laptops, Zen 4 X3D

AMD's CES 2023 opening keynote is just a few hours away and the company will be unveiling its next-gen Ryzen 7000 & RDNA 3 mobility lineup & more.

Tune In To The AMD CES 2023 Opening Keynote Here! Ryzen 7000 & RDNA 3 Laptops, Zen 4 X3D Teaser & Lots Of Exciting Announcements

AMD has discussed on several occasions that the company focuses heavily on sustainability and higher levels of efficiency in both cloud and high-performance exascale (HPE) computing. As with many top tech companies today, AMD looks to the future in gaming, artificial intelligence, and high-performance computing (HPC). The company will be present with over 1300 companies which AMD feels that they "underscore how technology is a catalyst for change."

Over the last few years computing has become an essential and pervasive part of our daily lives, helping each of us adapt how we work and learn remotely, while keeping us connected and entertained. I am excited for the opportunity to deliver a keynote at CES 2023 to highlight the next generation of high-performance and adaptive computing innovations, and products that will push the boundaries on what is possible and play an important role helping solve our most important challenges. — Dr. Lisa Su, CEO, AMD

Joining Su will be John Deer Chairman and CEO John May in the AMD CES 2023 keynote, scheduled for Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. PST in the Venetian's Palazzo Ballroom in Las Vegas, Nevada.

AMD shows how creative innovation pushes the envelope of tech for good. Dr. Su’s power is bringing people together, and I can’t wait to see what advances they’ll share at the show. — Gary Shapiro, President and CEO, Consumer Technology Association (CTA)

As for what we expect, AMD is expected to further expand upon its RDNA 3 and Zen 4 lineups with brand new products such as Ryzen 7000 Non-X, Ryzen 7000 X3D, RDNA 3 Mobility & desktop GPUs. The company is also going to unveil its brand new Ryzen 7000 mobility CPU family which is going to feature a mix of existing and new chips such as the Phoenix Point APUs and the Dragon Range CPUs. AMD is also known to have a few surprised up its sleeve and we can get a teaser look at the next-gen Threadripper 7000 lineup based on the Zen 4 architecture and the mainstream RDNA 3 desktop parts based on the Navi 32 and Navi 33 GPUs

