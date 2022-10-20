AMD Ryzen 7000 X3D “Zen 4 3D V-Cache” CPUs To Be Unveiled at CES 2023

AMD is planning to unveil its next-generation 3D V-Cache CPUs based on the Zen 4 architecture, the Ryzen 7000 X3D, at CES 2023.

AMD Wants The Gaming Throne Once & For All With Its Next-Gen Ryzen 7000 X3D "Zen 4 3D V-Cache" CPUs, Coming Early Next Year

We have managed to get hold of an internal roadmap that more or less confirms that AMD will be unveiling its Zen 4 3D V-Cache parts at CES 2023. The processors will be positioned as the fastest gaming chips on the market and will be taking the gaming performance crown from Intel's Raptor Lake 13th Gen CPUs. Do note that the CPU roadmap is different than the one t

AMD themselves had previously stated that Ryzen 7000 CPUs with 3D V-Cache technology will appear later this year during FAD 2022 however that isn't applicable no more since the plan has changed. Following is their quote:

Ryzen 7 5800X3D is the best gaming processor in the market bar none. We are proud of what V-Cache technology is doing for us and we are gonna feature this in Ryzen 7000 series later this year and in the future generation. AMD's Senior Vice President and General Manager for Client, Saeid Moshkelani

Currently, AMD's Ryzen 7000 "Zen 4" CPUs trade blows with Intel's 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs and sometimes get ahead of them. AMD is also facing competition with its own AM4 parts such as the 5800X3D and has lowered production of its Zen 4 CPUs amidst lower demand. But the chip maker will be utilizing this capacity to manufacture the X3D parts which they are hoping will attract lots of new gamers on the AM5 platform.

Currently, there are no confirmed SKUs but we are hearing there might be two SKUs this time around instead of one on the AM4 platform. One SKU will be targeted at enthusiasts while the other will be targeted as a mainstream gaming option. These are yet to be finalized but we will keep you updated.

Another thing that the previous generation V-Cache CPU, the Ryzen 7 5800X3D, lacked was support for overclocking, and to conserve power draw (voltages), it came down-clocked versus the non-V-Cache parts. The Zen 4 V-Cache CPUs are said to ease down on these voltage restrictions and while their clock speeds are expected to be lower than the standard non-V-Cache parts, they will run at much higher speeds and the clock disparity will not be as significant as this time around.