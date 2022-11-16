AMD’s 12-Core Ryzen 9 7845HX ‘Dragon Range’ High-End Laptop CPU Shows Up In AOTS Benchmark

AMD's high-end Ryzen 9 7845HX 'Dragon Range" CPU which will be targetting high-end laptops has been leaked within the AOTS benchmark.

AMD Dragon Range Allegedly Leaks: Ryzen 9 7845HX With 12 Zen 4 Cores For High-End Laptops

Ashes of Singularity has quite a fanbase and is a widely-known collaboration with AMD for graphics and processing power and Valve (the company optimized the game for the Steam Deck). In a recent benchmark posted on the AotS: Escalation website, an entry of AMD's high-end Ryzen 9 7845HX 12-core CPU has been unearthed.

The screenshot from the AOTS benchmark shows that the AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX CPU comes with 12 cores and 24 threads. The chip will be based on the latest Zen 4 core architecture & since this is a laptop, it was equipped with 8 GB of memory which sounds a bit low but it could also be an AMD reference platform that this was tested on.

The leaked AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX CPU is set to release in early 2023 as a part of the Dragon Range lineup. The model year is from the 2023 portfolio, focusing on the Ryzen 7 or 9 market segment. The architecture used is the Zen 4 architecture, and the processor will be a higher model within the segment. Still, Dragon Range is specified to be isolated to the "5" terminology because of its performance, feature set, and unique TDP.

AMD Ryzen 7000 'Mendocino' 6nm CPU Lineup (Official):

CPU Name Process Node Cores / Threads Base / Boost Clock Cache iGPU iGPU Clock TDP AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX 5nm 12/24 TBD 64 MB AMD Radeon Graphics (2 CU RDNA 2) TBD 55W+ AMD Ryzen 5 7520U 6nm 4 / 8 2.8 / 4.3 GHz 6 MB Radeon 610M (RDNA 2 2 CU) TBD 8-15W AMD Ryzen 3 7420U 6nm 4 / 8 TBD 8 MB? Radeon 610M (RDNA 2 2 CU) TBD 8-15W AMD Ryzen 3 7320U 6nm 4 / 8 2.4 / 4.1 GHz 8 MB? Radeon 610M (RDNA 2 2 CU) TBD 8-15W AMD Athlon Gold 7220U 6nm 2 / 4 2.4 / 3.7 GHz 4 MB? Radeon 610M (RDNA 2 2 CU) TBD 8-15W

The most important thing to note here is that this is an 'HX' part with a TDP design of 55W which means that it will be competing with Intel's Alder Lake-HX and the upcoming Raptor Lake-HX lineup which feature up to 24 cores and 32 threads. The Intel high-end laptop CPUs also feature a 55 Watt TDP but end up with a higher boost TDP.

AMD Dragon Range "Ryzen 7045" Series Mobility CPUs

The AMD Dragon Range CPUs will be aimed at the high-performance segment with more cores, threads, & cache than what AMD has offered us previously while Phoenix Point will be aimed at the thin and light laptop segment. The Dragon Range CPUs will have a TDP rating of around 55W+ while Phoenix Point will have TDPs of around 35-45W. The 55W TDP is for the base configuration and we can expect the chip to be configurable up to 65W for laptop designs with high-end cooling and bigger form factors.

Considering that AMD's current laptop lineup peaks out at 8 cores and 16 threads, AMD will be targetting up to 16 cores and 32 threads with its Dragon Range family of Ryzen 7000 CPUs. The CPUs will also feature more cache of up to 80 MB versus just 20 MB featured on AMD's current fastest laptop chip, the Ryzen 9 6980HX. Considering up to a 74% improvement versus Zen 3 in multi-threaded applications at a 65W TDP threshold, we can see a huge gain in performance and that would also exceed Intel's existing Alder Lake-HX lineup which features up to 16 cores and 24 threads.

The new Dragon Range CPUs will feature a die similar to the Raphael SKUs on the desktop AM5 platform as such, they will also carry the 2 RDNA 2 Compute Units. The CPUs will be featured in various enthusiast laptops with high-end discrete graphics cards from all vendors but primarily NVIDIA & AMD.

AMD Ryzen Mobility CPUs:

CPU Family Name AMD Strix Point AMD Dragon Range AMD Phoenix AMD Rembrandt AMD Cezanne AMD Renoir AMD Picasso AMD Raven Ridge Family Branding AMD Ryzen 8000 (H-Series) AMD Ryzen 7045 (H-Series) AMD Ryzen 7040 (U-Series) AMD Ryzen 6000

AMD Ryzen 7030 AMD Ryzen 5000 (H/U-Series) AMD Ryzen 4000 (H/U-Series) AMD Ryzen 3000 (H/U-Series) AMD Ryzen 2000 (H/U-Series) Process Node TBD 5nm 4nm 6nm 7nm 7nm 12nm 14nm CPU Core Architecture Zen 5 Zen 4 Zen 4 Zen 3+ Zen 3 Zen 2 Zen + Zen 1 CPU Cores/Threads (Max) TBD 16/32 8/16 8/16 8/16 8/16 4/8 4/8 L2 Cache (Max) TBD 16 MB 4 MB 4 MB 4 MB 4 MB 2 MB 2 MB L3 Cache (Max) TBD 32 MB 16 MB 16 MB 16 MB 8 MB 4 MB 4 MB Max CPU Clocks TBD TBA TBA 5.0 GHz (Ryzen 9 6980HX) 4.80 GHz (Ryzen 9 5980HX) 4.3 GHz (Ryzen 9 4900HS) 4.0 GHz (Ryzen 7 3750H) 3.8 GHz (Ryzen 7 2800H) GPU Core Architecture RDNA 3+ iGPU RDNA 2 6nm iGPU RDNA 3 5nm iGPU RDNA 2 6nm iGPU Vega Enhanced 7nm Vega Enhanced 7nm Vega 14nm Vega 14nm Max GPU Cores TBD TBA TBA 12 CUs (786 cores) 8 CUs (512 cores) 8 CUs (512 cores) 10 CUs (640 Cores) 11 CUs (704 cores) Max GPU Clocks TBD TBA TBA 2400 MHz 2100 MHz 1750 MHz 1400 MHz 1300 MHz TDP (cTDP Down/Up) TBD 55W+ (65W cTDP) 15W-45W (65W cTDP) 15W-55W (65W cTDP) 15W -54W(54W cTDP) 15W-45W (65W cTDP) 12-35W (35W cTDP) 35W-45W (65W cTDP) Launch 2024 Q1 2023 Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Q2 2020 Q1 2019 Q4 2018

