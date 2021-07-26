New Warhammer Vermintide II PS5 Update 1.23 Offers 60FPS and 1440p; Also Packs Improved Shadow Quality, Screen Space Reflections and More

A new Warhammer: Vermintide II PS5 update has been deployed, boosting framerate and resolution alongside various visual enhancements.

The new 1.23 update (and 1.24 hotfix) is also available on PlayStation 4, but the performance update is only available on Sony’s next-gen console. The PS5 performance update allows the game to run in 60FPS and 1440p (up from 30FPS and 1080p). In addition, PS5 players can enjoy several graphical enhancements, including screen-space reflections, higher density scattering, more shadow casting lights, and improved shadow quality.

The new patch also includes numerous fixes and adjustments (across PS5 and PS4). You’ll find the full release notes for the update down below:

Warhammer Vermintide II PS5 Update Release Notes (PS5/PS4) Hotfix 1.24 Fixed an issue where players on PS5 and PS4 Pro could not use Holseher’s Map in Chaos Wastes. Update 1.23 Patch Notes PS5 PERFORMANCE UPDATE 30fps -> 60fps

1080p -> 1440p

Improved shadow quality

More shadow casting lights

Higher density scattering

Screen space reflections CRASHES Fixed some miscellaneous crashes.

Fixed crash that would happen when a client tries to lift an AI unit with the Lifestaff that has already been despawned on the server.

Fixed a crash that could occur if a player somehow tried to join a lobby as "Prologue Kruber".

Fixed a crash caused by changing skin on melee weapon equipped in ranged slot.

Fixed a crash that could occur if a terror event was spawned as a level was being unloaded.

Fixed crash caused when SotT gets despawned (dies or leave the game) before a placed Thorn Wall expires.

Fixed a crash that could occur if an enemy highlighted by Kerillian's Trueshot activated ability was killed by another source. HEROES AND WEAPONS Fixed some Javelin melee attacks counting as ranged kills

Fixed Rapier special sidearm shots counting as melee kills.

Fixed Javelin automatically issuing a light attack after a charged attack if player has high attack speed.

Fixed Bounty Hunter's 'Just Rewards' not working when the ranged crit is triggered with the 'Locked and Loaded' ability itself.

Bounty Hunter's career ability animation now scales properly with speed buffs.

Saltzpyre should no longer get stuck in aiming (third person) after shooting with the crossbow.

Fixed an issue where Sienna would remain fully slowed despite having vented to below the threshold.

Fixed an issue where the Trollhammer Torpedo showing the ammunition when out of ammo.

Fixed a minor animation issue on Kerillian's Greatsword where transitioning from light attack hit to heavy charge would cause a frame flickering.

Fixed a minor animation issue with Engineer's piston during reload of Trollhammer Torpedo.

Fixed a super minor issue where changing Staff whilst in the air would cause the Staff to glide/animate weirdly.

Fixed a minor animation issue where a nocked Arrow could become misaligned with a bow.

Fixed an animation bug where Kerillian got stuck aiming with her bows (third person) if shooting too fast. GENERAL Fixed an issue where breakable planks/blockades would still be impassable for players who hotjoin a map, despite the party having already broke them, rendering the now joined player stuck further back in a level. UI/UX Fixed some Shade items which were presented incorrectly in Lohner's Emporium of Wonders.

Blocked the chat window from accidentally opening when the Twitch username textbox has focus.

Fixed a graphical glitch in the Twitch vote UI.

The extra resource bars (overcharge, energy & career ability) are now displaced upwards whenever Twitch mode is active so they don't overlap with the vote UI.

Changed the Okri's challenges summary to tally claimed instead of completed challenges. This solves an issue that would show that there were incomplete challenges even though all challenges were claimed.

Fixed illusions showing "n/a Illusion" in tooltips instead of the item that they can be applied to. CHAOS WASTES Fixed an issue where the mouse cursor could remain on-screen and interactive when the player leaves the game whilst the party is in a Map Shrine.

Animated Portrait Frames should now properly animate on the Chaos Wastes UI.

Player levels should now display properly when invoking the player list within the Map Shrine UI. Cinder Peak Fixed some land geometry that just wasn't up to par.

Fixed a spot where terrain wasn't solid, and adjusted a chest and enemy spawn point to suit.

Made optimisations to reduce hits to FPS in areas with a lot of lava.

Fixed some bits that weren't network synching properly. The Foetid Gorge Fixed an issue where a player disconnecting with a barrel could softlock the level.

Fixed various spots where players and bots could get stuck.

Fixed an issue where Olesya could repeat event VO once the event had ended if a player re-entered the area which triggers said VO line.

Warhammer: Vermintide II is available globally now across consoles and PC.