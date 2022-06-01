Warhammer 40K: Boltgun to Deliver Old-School Boomer Shooter Mayhem in 2023

Today during their annual Warhammer Skulls presentation, Games Workshop unveiled a wide array of upcoming video game projects, and old-school shooter fans will want to make sure Warhammer 40K: Boltgun is on their radar. A classic “boomer shooter” in the vein of Doom or Quake, Boltgun looks to deliver all the mayhem and chunky graphics you could hope for. Let the pixelated blood fly, baby! You can check out the debut trailer for Warhammer 40K: Boltgun, below.

At the risk of dating myself, the original Quake is still my FPS sweet spot, so I’m definitely intrigued by Warhammer 40K: Boltgun. According to Focus Entertainment CCO Dessil Basmadjian, Boltgun has been a long time in the making, beginning development back in 2018. Need to know more about the project? Here’s the game’s official description…

Load up your Boltgun and plunge into battle headfirst! Experience a perfect blend of Warhammer 40,000, classic, frenetic FPS gameplay and the stylish visuals of your favourite 90’s retro shooters. Play a battle-hardened Space Marine on a perilous mission across the galaxy, as they battle against the Chaos Space Marines and daemons of Chaos. In glorious boomer shooter style, unleash your devastating Space Marine arsenal as you blast through an explosion of sprites, pixels and blood. Run, jump and charge across huge levels to shoot, shred and slice the worst heretics across the galaxy! Dive into a visceral combat experience, complete with viciously satisfying gunplay, high mobility and buckets of blood to reward your skills

Dominate the battlefield with the awesome firepower and heavy metal of a Space Marine’s arsenal

Experience the ultimate homage to retro shooters, with stylish visuals and fluid, modern FPS gameplay

Warhammer 40K: Boltgun takes aim at PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and Switch sometime in 2023. What do you think? Ready to let the bolts fly?