A Plague Tale: Requiem Reveals PC Requirements, 1080p Recommended Specs Surprisingly Heavy

Nathan Birch
Oct 7, 2022, 11:43 AM EDT
A Plague Tale Requiem Xbox Game Pass

The PC requirements for the anticipated action-adventure/horror sequel A Plague Tale: Requiem have been revealed, and they’re going to make your rig sweat. The Recommended specs ask for at least a GeForce RTX 3070 or a Radeon RX 6800 XT, and that’s only for 1080p/60fps. If you’re hoping to play at 1440p or 4k, you’re going to need something even heftier. Thankfully, A Plague Tale: Requiem does support up to DLSS 3 on capable graphics cards, so you should be able to wring better performance out of your PC that way. Unfortunately, FSR won’t be on the menu at launch.

Here are A Plague Tale: Requiem’s Minimum and Recommended PC specs:

Minimum

  • Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
  • OS: Window 10 (64-bit)
  • Processor: Intel Core i5-4690k (3.5 GHz)/AMD FX-8300 (3.3 GHz)
  • Memory: 16 GB RAM
  • Graphics: GeForce GTX 970 4 GB/Radeon RX 590
  • DirectX: Version 12
  • Storage: 55 GB
  • Additional Notes: 30fps, 1920x1080p, Low settings
  • DirectX 12 Level 12 and Shader Mode 6.0 are needed

Recommended

  • Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
  • OS: Window 10 (64-bit)
  • Processor: Intel Core i7-8700k (3.7 GHz)/AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (3.6 GHz)
  • Memory: 16 GB RAM
  • Graphics: GeForce RTX 3070 8 GB/Radeon RX 6800 XT
  • DirectX: Version 12
  • Storage: 55 GB
  • Additional Notes: 60fps, 1920x1080p, Ultra settings
  • DirectX 12 Level 12 and Shader Mode 6.0 are needed
  • SSD Storage is recommended

Haven’t been keeping up with A Plague Tale: Requiem? You can catch up on all the key details here and check out an official description, below.

“Far across the sea, an island calls…

Embark on a heartrending journey into a brutal, breathtaking world twisted by supernatural forces. After escaping their devastated homeland, Amicia and Hugo travel far south, to new regions and vibrant cities. There, they attempt to start a new life and control Hugo’s curse.

But, when Hugo’s powers reawaken, death and destruction return in a flood of devouring rats. Forced to flee once more, the siblings place their hopes in a prophesized island that may hold the key to saving Hugo. Discover the cost of saving those you love in a desperate struggle for survival. Strike from the shadows or unleash hell, overcoming foes and challenges with a variety of weapons, tools and unearthly powers.”

  • Sequel to the award-winning adventure A Plague Tale: Innocence
  • A spectacular grounded tale twisted by supernatural forces
  • Use a variety of tools, sneak, fight, or unleash hell and rats
  • Stunning visuals combine with an enthralling score

A Plague Tale: Requiem is coming to PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and Switch (via the Cloud) on October 18.

