Warhammer 40,000: Darktide Delayed Again to September 13th

Fatshark announced another delay for its upcoming Warhammer 40,000: Darktide game. Originally scheduled for Fall 2021, it was delayed to Spring 2022, but the release date has now been moved further away to September 13th.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide will be released for PC (via Steam, where the game has been in the Top 10 of the most wishlisted titles since its announcement) and Xbox Series S|X.

Fight together with your friends against hordes of enemies in this new Warhammer 40,000 experience. From the developers of the best-selling and award-winning co-op action franchise Vermintide, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is a visceral 4-player co-op action game set in the hive city of Tertium.

In the depths of the hive, the seeds of corruption threaten an overwhelming tide of darkness. A heretical cult known as the Admonition seeks to seize control of the planet Atoma Prime and lay waste to its inhabitants. It is up to you and your allies in the Inquisition to root out the enemy before the city succumbs to Chaos.

A fast paced and brutal adventure

Stem the overwhelming tides of enemies alongside up to 3 friends in this harrowing co-op experience. Team composition and collaboration are critical, and will determine whether or not you secure victory for the God-Emperor.

Combat evolved

Built on the legacy of Vermintide 2’s highly-praised melee combat, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide introduces a deep and balanced gunplay to the mix. Master the balance between ranged and melee combat as you fight through a slew of enemies, feeling the impact of each swing of your chainsword or blazing gunfire from your lasgun.

An unexpected journey

Step into the dystopian and violent world of the Warhammer 40,000 universe where you play the part of a convict turned agent who serves the zealous Inquisition in its mission to exterminate Chaos cultist corruption.

Your character, your playstyle