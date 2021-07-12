Warframe’s Long-Teased “The New War” Expansion to be Showcased at TennoCon 2021

TennoCon 2021 is almost upon us, and the celebration of all things Warframe promises to be a big show. This year, Warframe developer Digital Extremes will delivering a gameplay reveal for The New War, a major expansion they’ve been teasing in one way or another since 2018. You can check out a new brief teaser for TennoCon 2021/The New War, below.

For those who haven’t been keeping up, The New War expansion promises to take Warframe’s cinematic storyline to the next level, as “the Sentients [unleash] war on a scale the Origin System hasn’t seen in millennia.” Here’s what Digital Extremes community director Rebecca Ford had to say about The New War’s long-awaited debut…

We’ve spent a lot of time talking about The New War on Devstreams and at past TennoCons. We’ve shown cinematics, added in-game messages and lead ups, and now the wait is over… we are so excited to finally provide some answers and give everyone a small piece of what’s to come with The New War. We’re thankful for the patience of our players and we look forward to seeing their reactions to some of our big reveals in the chat. Their support creates this event, it gives players all over the world the opportunity to celebrate together each and every year. And this year, we have a special in-game preview event that players will appreciate.

The New War reveal will take place during “TennoLive” on July 17 at 5pm ET. A variety of other Q&As and panels will proceed the big event – you can check out the full schedule below. Players can earn some weapons and cosmetics just by watching the event on Twitch (you can get more details here).

Warframe is free-to-play on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5. What do you think? Will you be tuning into TennoCon 2021?