Menu
Company

Soulframe Isn’t a “Soulsborne” and Trailer Featured In-Game Assets, Game Director Confirms; Hidden Art Surfaces

Aernout van de Velde
Jul 19, 2022
soulframe digital extremes

Game director on Soulframe, Steve Sinclair, has taken to Twitter following the announcement of the upcoming game.

Over the weekend, during TennoConn 2022, Digital Extremes announced that it’s working on a new title overseen by Warframe’s former director. Not much was shared about the free-to-play fantasy title, but going by the game’s name, some expect it to be a “soulsborne” title. According to Sinclair, however, this isn’t the case. On Twitter, the game director said that ‘soul’ will be a general game mechanic and theme in the game, but it won’t be akin to the popular Souls games from FromSoftware. In addition, Sinclair shared that the game’s announcement trailer featured in-game assets. He also shared a piece of art for Soulsframe, which can be seen below.

Related StoryAlessio Palumbo
Airship Syndicate Is Making an Online Action RPG with Digital Extremes

In other Soulframe-related news – the game’s website also launched over the weekend, and some fans have found pieces of unreleased Soulframe art on the site alongside a decrypted message. We’ve included the art in the gallery below. As deciphered by Reddit user ‘GavinGaile’ the message reads as follows:

When day wrought night they did arrive
Not sea nor hoof but from the sky
Knight-maidens strong rode to face them
Yet not a sword was drawn

For within that night songs were cast
And we who heard them lost our past
Our virtues, love, and spirit fled
So hollow was the dawn

Now mothers send their children there
To Oden castles crowning air
Returning spies to peel our thoughts
With souls so twisted wrong

Now industry demands the earth
Our verdant fields bled grey of worth
The beasts of feast now lost to famine
Great Alca’s flesh stripped raw

While hope in us has come to rust
Strange kin remain with the Alca’s trust
Relic wolf and bear and faun

Those we plundered now we seek
For ancient ties that withered weak
To cast a bargain entwining last
And reforging honored bonds...

To the world.

soulframe digital extremes
soulframe digital extremes
soulframe digital extremes
soulframe digital extremes
soulframe digital extremes
2 of 9

Some pretty interesting stuff right there and we’re pretty excited about Digital Extreme’s mystery title. Are you as excited as we are? Hit the comments down below.

Soulframe has yet to receive a release date.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
02:44
Intel Achieves 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPU ‘Power-On’ With Launch Scheduled For 2023
02:35
Intel Arc Pro A40M spotted, the upcoming mobile workstation GPU has been confirmed by Dell
02:15
Gigabyte Fires Back! Achieves DDR5-10022 Memory Overclock Record With Z690 Tachyon Motherboard
02:39
MSI To Enable AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D BCLK Overclocking With Upcoming AGESA 1.2.0.7 BIOS
Filter videos by
Order