Soulframe Isn’t a “Soulsborne” and Trailer Featured In-Game Assets, Game Director Confirms; Hidden Art Surfaces

Game director on Soulframe, Steve Sinclair, has taken to Twitter following the announcement of the upcoming game.

Over the weekend, during TennoConn 2022, Digital Extremes announced that it’s working on a new title overseen by Warframe’s former director. Not much was shared about the free-to-play fantasy title, but going by the game’s name, some expect it to be a “soulsborne” title. According to Sinclair, however, this isn’t the case. On Twitter, the game director said that ‘soul’ will be a general game mechanic and theme in the game, but it won’t be akin to the popular Souls games from FromSoftware. In addition, Sinclair shared that the game’s announcement trailer featured in-game assets. He also shared a piece of art for Soulsframe, which can be seen below.

Sorry for Envoy signup probs, on it (slow, co. gets week off post TC). For your trouble some nuggets:

-Trailer in-game cutscene/assets no bs

-Art dev year++ but ramp up only started this year

-‘Soul’ is a central game mechanic & theme not ‘soulsbourne’ genre (tho we love ‘em)

-🍑

In other Soulframe-related news – the game’s website also launched over the weekend, and some fans have found pieces of unreleased Soulframe art on the site alongside a decrypted message. We’ve included the art in the gallery below. As deciphered by Reddit user ‘GavinGaile’ the message reads as follows:

When day wrought night they did arrive

Not sea nor hoof but from the sky

Knight-maidens strong rode to face them

Yet not a sword was drawn For within that night songs were cast

And we who heard them lost our past

Our virtues, love, and spirit fled

So hollow was the dawn Now mothers send their children there

To Oden castles crowning air

Returning spies to peel our thoughts

With souls so twisted wrong Now industry demands the earth

Our verdant fields bled grey of worth

The beasts of feast now lost to famine

Great Alca’s flesh stripped raw While hope in us has come to rust

Strange kin remain with the Alca’s trust

Relic wolf and bear and faun Those we plundered now we seek

For ancient ties that withered weak

To cast a bargain entwining last

And reforging honored bonds... To the world.

Some pretty interesting stuff right there and we're pretty excited about Digital Extreme's mystery title.

Soulframe has yet to receive a release date.