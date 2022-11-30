Warframe Lua’s Prey Expansion Brings New Warframe and Two Weapons; Available Now

Digital Extremes’ Warframe updates are always massive in scope, adding lots of new missions and content each time they come around. The TennoCon 2022 live stream is one such case, where they revealed The Duviri Paradox and Veilbreaker expansions, among other upcoming features. Today’s latest update from Digital Extremes focuses on more new content.

This expansion is titled Lua’s Prey, and is out today on all platforms. The Void continues to expose long-forgotten secrets and ancient scars, attracting the Grineer forces once again. The Tenno, led by The Lotus, embarks on a brand-new mission to find the truth behind this destroyed section of Lua.

You can watch the Lua’s Prey trailer below.

(Author’s Note: Players will need to complete The War Within quest to access this content.)

Survival missions on Lua take a turn for the difficult when this update hits Warframe. Players have to maintain life support by using marked towers or finding units from defeated enemies. However, each successful Survival reward tier (every five minutes) will spawn a Thrax enemy, which increases the life support’s drain rate by 50%.

Utilizing the Necramech, players will have to defeat the Thrax to prevent the life support from draining too quickly. Players can also spot a Lone Guardian that moves towards the Life Support Towers, which provides additional buffs to the player while they remain in its area of effect. Players can also find Lua Thrax Plasm, a material that players can find in Void Conjunction missions, which is used to craft Voruna, alongside her signature weapons

.

Finally, Voruna, the game’s 51st unique Warframe, gets added in this update. Voruna and her unique weapons, the Sarofang melee weapon and Perigale multi-barreled sniper. Players that want to unlock Voruna immediately can do so by purchasing The Pack’s Heart bundle from the in-game store. This bundle includes:

Voruna (playable Warframe)

Sarofang (melee weapon)

Perigale (sniper rifle)

Voruna’s Anuka helmet (an alternate helmet cosmetic)

Okuri Tails Ephemera and Voruna’s Voidshell Collection (cosmetic items)

The Lua’s Prey update can be downloaded right now by launching Warframe. Warframe is available to download now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam, the Epic Games Store, and its own download client.