Warframe Finally Gets Crossplay Between PC and All Consoles Today

Canadian Warframe developer Digital Extremes has been promising crossplay for their popular free-to-play online RPG-shooter for a long time -- since last year at least -- but now they’ve finally delivered the goods. As of today, Warframe supports crossplay between PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch.

Cross-platform play can be turned on and off, and the platform a player is using will be clearly indicated next to their username. You can now chat, join squads, meet in Relays and Dojos, and, of course, matchmake with other players regardless of platform. That said, crossplay voice chat won’t be available at the launch of the feature. Cross-platform saves also won’t be available, although Digital Extremes are still working on making the option available in the future.

In order to avoid confusion when the various Warframe player pools are combined, everybody will now be given a unique numeric code that may be needed in some instances. Don’t worry, this isn’t a Nintendo friend codes situation – they’ll only be required in rare circumstances. Here how it all works…

“To help identify players who have the same name across different platforms, each player has been assigned a numeric suffix. This suffix is only necessary when players are looking to invite someone into their squad or want to chat with other players who may have the same name. Players can find their suffix in their Profile from the game menu. Console players have an ability to include spaces in their Warframe alias. For PC players to Whisper (private message) to their friends on console with a space in their name, they must use apostrophes to capture their full name.”

Warframe is free to play on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and Switch. The game released its new “Lua’s Prey” expansion just a few days ago – you can get more information on that here.