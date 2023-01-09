Wanted: Dead PC System Requirements Revealed

The specifications for the PC version of Wanted: Dead have been revealed today by Soleil and 110 Industries. The game will require a somewhat decent system to be able to run properly according to the minimum specifications. Without any further delay, let's review the PC system requirements that Wanted: Dead will have as stated by the game's Steam Page.

MINIMUM:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64bit, Windows 11 64bit

Windows 10 64bit, Windows 11 64bit Processor: Intel i5 2500K

Intel i5 2500K Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GTX1060

NVIDIA GTX1060 DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 50 GB available space

50 GB available space Additional Notes: DirectX feature level 11_1 is required

RECOMMENDED:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64bit, Windows 11 64bit

Windows 10 64bit, Windows 11 64bit Processor: Intel i7 2700K

Intel i7 2700K Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA RTX2060

NVIDIA RTX2060 DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 50 GB available space

50 GB available space Additional Notes: DirectX feature level 11_1 is required

Wanted: Dead is an upcoming title being developed by Soleil Ltd., and published by 110 Industries. The game’s gotten a gameplay trailer earlier in the year, and also has PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions slated for release (it was already planned to come to PC).

The developers also explicitly state that you need to unlock everything in the Skill Tree to succeed in this game. However, the order in which you do so is up to the player. They could start off hyper-offensively, or you could have a more defensive style, picking up the Defense Skill Tree nodes, for instance.

We recently had the chance to preview the game. When describing his thoughts about the game, Chris Wray stated that he's looking forward to this upcoming release:

Wanted: Dead is launching on the 14th of February, 2023, and I'm genuinely looking forward to it. Will I be good at it? I highly doubt it. Will I have fun? Yes. That's certainly my take from my time with Wanted: Dead; it feels like a lot of fun and arguably one of the best games I got to play during my time at Gamescom.

Wanted: Dead is scheduled to release on February 14th, 2023, on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.