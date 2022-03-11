Wanted: Dead Hardcore Action Game Gets New Bombastic Trailer

During SXSW 2022, Soleil Interactive released a new bombastic trailer for Wanted: Dead, an upcoming hardcore action game developed by former Ninja Gaiden leads like Hiroaki Matsui and Yoshifuru Okamoto. Soleil Interactive is a subsidiary of Wake Up Interactive, which in turn became a subsidiary of Tencent a few months ago. Wanted: Dead is set in a dark and dangerous version of sci-fi Hong Kong, according to the developers.

Players assume the role of Lt. Hannah Stone, leader of the “Zombie Unit”, an elite team who work outside the purview of the traditional police force. Taking inspiration from the likes of Devil May Cry and Bayonetta, a deep combat system will give you the opportunity to take on enemies up-close and personal, or engage with guns from a distance, with cool slow-motion sequences, and a limb-severing mechanic that changes enemy attack patterns adding style and substance to combat encounters. Offering a change of pace to Wanted: Dead's adrenaline-pumping combat, non-combat sections and the chance for Lt. Stone to chill at the HQ to consume food and drinks for buffs gives the game intriguing variety, as well as offering players the chance to soak in more of its rich lo-tech sci-fi world.

Wanted: Dead will be published later this year by 110 Industries (also working on the mech combat game Vengeance is Mine) on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X.

Wanted: Dead Is an Upcoming Hardcore Action Game from Ex Ninja Gaiden Developers