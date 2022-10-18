Menu
Company

Wanderer of the Rift Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin DLC Gets Launch Trailer and New Info

Alessio Palumbo
Oct 18, 2022, 04:45 AM EDT
Wanderer of the Rift

Today, Square Enix has released the launch trailer and a wealth of new information for Wanderer of the Rift, the second DLC of Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin.

First of all, the new character Gilgamesh will be introduced.

Related StoryAlessio Palumbo
Wanderer of the Rift Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin DLC Drops on October 26th

Able to wander freely between dimensions, Gilgamesh’s very existence is an oddity. He rises to challenge Jack and his comrades, bringing chaos to the world.

Wielding swords and spears in both hands, Gilgamesh battles Jack and his comrades with an abundance of dynamic attacks. When the time comes, he may even use his fabled missile...

The developers from TEAM NINJA also added a Gilgamesh difficulty level, which only becomes available after completing the previous DLC, Trials of the Dragon King.

Enemy levels are raised further, meaning that even more fearsome foes will appear to threaten Jack and his friends. When playing on Gilgamesh difficulty, you can obtain special relic equipment that comes with Summon Blessings attached - various special effects received from the blessings of summons like Odin, Ifrit, and Bahamut. Equipping this equipment will improve your character’s capabilities based on the blessing value. These blessings can be obtained by appraising relic equipment at the Tonberry Blacksmith, another addition of the new DLC.

When playing on the Gilgamesh difficulty level, monsters infused with Chaotic energy can occasionally appear in all missions, including the Rift Labyrinth. These are called “Chaotic Monsters”, more dangerous than standard monsters of the same type - but they can earn you greater rewards when defeated.

Wanderer of the Rift introduces the roguelike-inspired Rift Labyrinth, too. Of this content, the developers only said the story would play out as the players conquer a series of procedurally generated dungeons. Progressing through a certain point of the Rift Labyrinth also unlocks a brand new job for Jack, the Blue Mage.

Related StoryFrancesco De Meo
Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin 1.12 Update Introduces NVIDIA DLSS Support, Bug Fixes

It lets Jack learn enemy abilities and turn them into his own powers. When playing as a Blue Mage, you can push R2/RT to use Blue Magic when these instant abilities are available. Holding down the button lets you charge them up for an even more powerful attack. This makes it possible to activate instant abilities without using up charges and power them up with MP.

Jack will be able to learn a new Command ability called Dimension Bringer.

Once activated, enemies in the vicinity will be slowed and the damage the player inflicts will increase each time an action ability is used. While the effect is active, a special attack can be used in place of Soul Shield. Unleash the special attack and rapidly take down the foe with combos.

Lastly, Wanderer of the Rift adds a new item called Monster Bells. As you can easily guess, they'll let you summon a monster to your side, though you'll first need to find a Summonstone and complete a special event with that monster. Then, it will be a matter of improving the affinity by talking to it and feeding it until the monster becomes available for summoning through the Monster Bells.

Wanderer of the Rift is out on October 26th for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X. To play the DLC, you will need to purchase the Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Season Pass.

Products mentioned in this post

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin
Xbox Series S
USD 299

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:29
F1 2022 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:31
Cyberpunk 2077 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset + Psycho Raytracing | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:34
A Plague Tale 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:39
Microsoft Flight Simulator 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:51
Enemies 4K Tech Demo with NVIDIA RTX 4090 | DLSS 3 + RT + Unity Engine
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
Filter videos by
Order