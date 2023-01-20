Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Different Future DLC Showcases The Emperor, Omega, New Jobs And More

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin's third and final DLC expansion, Different Future, is launching next week on PC and consoles, and Square Enix and Team Ninja released a new trailer ahead of release to showcase the new content coming to the game.

The new trailer, which can be watched below, showcases two powerful enemies Jack and his companions will have to fight, the Emperor from Final Fantasy II and Omega, as well as three new jobs - Marksman, Hunter and Gambler - new smithy functions and more.

From the trailer alone, the Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Different Future DLC expansion looks meatier than the previous one, Wanderer of the Rift. While this expansion introduces some interesting twists to the formula, the limited amount of new content it brings to the experience makes it extremely middling, as I highlighted in my review.

With little additional story and gameplay content, Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin - Wanderer of the Rift is yet another endgame expansion that doesn't introduce enough new features to make most players return to the Strangers' world worthwhile. Only hardcore players who want to explore the maximum potential of the game's mechanics will find some value in an expansion that feels even more disappointing than the one that came before it.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide. The Different Future expansion releases on January 27th on all formats.