Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin 1.30 Update Introduces Difficulty Tweaks, QoL Improvements

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, the action role-playing game serving as a sort of prequel to the first entry in the series developed by Team Ninja, is getting its final DLC, Different Future, tomorrow, and the game got a new update introducing support for the new expansion and more.

The 1.30 update notes, which are only available in Japanese as of now on the game's official website, confirmed some additional information on the DLC that will see Final Fantasy II's Emperor make his debut in the game's world. The Different Future expansion will feature a new difficulty setting, Lufenia, and can only be accessed after completing the Wander of the Rift expansion. How challenging this difficulty level will be remains to be seen, but it may not be as big of a jump as the Bahamth and Gilgamesh difficulties, as they are both getting toned down by the new update.

Alongside the content of the new expansion, such as a new weapon type, Gun, and three new jobs, the Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin 1.30 update will introduce plenty of quality of life improvements, such as better options to dismantle equipment by the Smithy, and some balance tweaks. Abilities that scale with two different stats will be more powerful, for example, and a few other abilities have had their damage increased.

Having to complete the Wanders of the Rift expansion to access the new Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Different Future DLC is no surprise, but it is definitely not a welcome requirement, as the second expansion is far from being the best piece of content released for the game, as I highlighted in my review.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide. The Different Future DLC expansion, which is available as part of the game's Season Pass, launches on January 27th on all platforms.