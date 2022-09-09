Wanderer of the Rift Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin DLC Drops on October 26th

Today, Square Enix and Team NINJA provided the first look at Wanderer of the Rift, the second DLC scheduled for Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin.

Once there was a group of warriors who fell before the darkness and gave themselves over to chaos. This is the story of what came next.

A new premonition stirs and strives to manifest into this world ruled by chaos.

It is the birth of the Light of Possibility, brought about with the aid of the dragon king,

and it is the mysterious presence attempting to intervene from a distant world...

Jack and his allies cannot possibly know whose hand directed the dragon king...

Is this next challenge awaiting them a curse from another world? A visitor?

Or perhaps something else entirely...?

Fight your way through the Labyrinth of Dimensions, a dungeon that randomly configures your path to unlock pieces of the story. Wanderer of the Rift will introduce a new job, Blue Mage, and special monsters you can fight and summon into battle with the use of a Summoning Stone.

In addition to new equipment that unlocks new abilities, a new class of enemies called Chaotic Monsters will be added to give the player a more diverse and challenging experience.

The Wanderer of the Rift DLC is scheduled to launch on October 26th for all platforms. It will be included with the Season Pass like the upcoming Different Future and the previous Trials of the Dragon King DLCs. The latter received a 7/10 score from Francesco De Meo in Wccftech's review.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin - Trials of the Dragon King is a DLC aimed at those who have played the base game beyond its ending, providing new customization options, a new difficulty setting, new difficulty modifiers and more. Beyond this, the expansion doesn't provide a lot of new story and gameplay content, making it a worthy purchase only for those who have found Chaos mode too tame, and are ready to get challenged again by the base game's foes and a few new ones.