Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin Sequel Is Possible If the Fanbase Gets Big Enough, Says Nomura

Square Enix recently held a broadcast to showcase the third and final DLC for Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin, the game made in collaboration with KOEI TECMO's Team Ninja.

During the broadcast, Creative Producer and Character Designer Tetsuya Nomura (also known as the director of the Kingdom Hearts franchise and the Final Fantasy VII Remake) spoke briefly about the possibility of a sequel. According to Nomura-san (via NoisyPixel), it's possible if the fanbase gets big enough.

When Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin first came out, there was a lot of negative bashing, especially online. However, I’m pleased to say that everyone watching this livestream has grown very fond of Jack and his friends. So much so that some would love to see a sequel of [the title].

And if you do want that to happen, then it would certainly help if one person watching this spread the news to 10 other people. If word of mouth about the game spreads through the DLC’s completion, proving that this is a title that has really resonated with everyone, there may be a time when we can meet again. I personally would love to work with Kumabe-san from Koei Tecmo again.

As mentioned above, Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin is getting the Different Future DLC today on PC and consoles. To play it, you'll need the full Season Pass, as DLCs are not separately available.

The third DLC introduces three new jobs (Musketeer, Hunter, and Gambler), crafting improvements to the Blacksmith, and various fixes to Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin.

Guided by an enigmatic moogle spirit, Jack and his allies travel to a city in another dimension.

Lufenians call this place Central. From here they observed a myriad of worlds and dimensions.

Yet it took only the mad delusions of one Lufenian to bring it all to ruin.

Jack strides deep into the heart of this ghostly city to break the fetters of this karmic juggernaut once and for all.