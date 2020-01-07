Wacom’s $400 Graphics Tablet Works Natively With Android Phones

Wacom just announced a graphics tablet that works with PC, Mac, and get this, Android. Now I know, the first question you're asking is, 'why not get an Android tablet instead', and that is a valid one. Why NOT get a cheap Android tablet instead of a graphics tablet? Perhaps the answer has something to do with specialized hardware doing stuff better than a generic tablet. The tablet is called Wacom One and it costs $399 and is the company's most affordable product yet. Here are some of its 'features' according to the official website:

Paper-like canvas – a natural surface friction and minimal reflection makes for intuitive drawing on screen. It feels like you're drawing or writing on paper, not glass.

Feels like a real pen – no need for batteries, the pen feels and looks right. Plus, this one pen uses software to act as multiple pens and brushes in a full range of colors, with superb accuracy.

Space to play – See your imagination come to life in full color on a display that's nearly A4/letter in size.

Digital freedom – sketch or paint directly onto screen, draw diagrams, annotate documents, enhance photos and videos, plus you can delete, edit and share your creations with ease.

Bonus Software Pack included – brilliant apps are waiting to be explored. For example, Bamboo Paper comes with premium features * and transforms your creative pen display into a sketchpad.

Diverse compatibility – link up your Wacom One to your Mac or PC, as well as certain Android tablets and smartphones, and even use digital pens from top brands if you want a different option.

Wacom One has a 1920x1080 HD display with an anti-glare film. The company says that the tablet is for “creative beginners, social content creators and visual thinkers" and pegs it as an entry-level product.

For all the benefits that it offers, the Wacom One will still need an array of dongles to operate. IT has three ports, HDMI / USB / power, with no support for USB-C, so you’ll need a dongle to connect to newer MacBooks or Android devices. This is how it'll look like if you plan on using it with any modern-day smartphone.

Lastly, a purchase will get you up to 6 months of Celsys Studio Paint Pro, 2 months of Adobe Premiere Rush, and Bamboo Paper by Wacom. You can find out more about the freebies here.