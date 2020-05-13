Vivibright Home Theatre Projector With 1500 Lumens Support, 1080P HDMI Down to $88.99

While we are stuck at home, it would be wise to invest in something that would help you pass the time. With that said, we bring to you the new Vivibright C80 Home Theatre Projector. It is available on discount for a limited time and you can get your hands on it right now. It features a pretty neat and elegant design and most of the features are there that are enough for you to enjoy your media consumption experience.

Get the Vivibright C80 Projector on a massive Discount for a Limited Time Only

Take note that the price drop on the Vivi bright C80 Projector is only available for a limited time. What this means is that the discount will revert back to its original model soon. So be wise, act fast and order your share ahead of the expiration. Now, let's dive in to see some more details on the product and how you can avail the discount.

Main Features

●1500 lumen bright for clearly display in daytime

●15 degrees horizontal and vertical keystone correction for breaking limit of placement

● Cinema-style stereo mixing sound, independent speaker cavity

● Support front shot and back shot

● Unique industrial design for digital projector

● Unique industrial design for game projector similar to XBox

As can be seen, the design of the Vivibright C80 Projector is pretty sleek and since it is available at a budget price, there's no reason not to get it. It blends well with the environment and it is compact in size so you can easily place it anywhere in your living room

the Vivibright C80 Projector is available at a 9 percent off, which makes the price come down to just $88.99.

